Disney Reveals First Images of Live-Action Lady and the Tramp Characters

Unlike the recent reimagining of The Lion King, Disney’s upcoming live-action take on Lady and the Tramp will actually be, well, live-action. Rather than spending a ton on state-of-the-art visual effects and motion capture technology, the Disney+ original film will be using real animals to take on the iconic roles of Lady, Tramp, and the rest of the canine crew. Disney is using rescue dogs to portray the characters in the movie, though they’ll be given voices by human actors.

On Thursday morning, People unveiled the first look at the rescue dogs that will be featured in Lady and the Tramp, offering fans a glimpse at what the movie itself will look like.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first of the photos features the dogs that will play the titular Lady and Tramp. A Cocker Spaniel named Rose will be taking on the role of Lady in the new movie, voiced by Tessa Thompson. Justin Theroux is set to voice Tramp, who will be played on-screen by Monte, who was rescued from a kill shelter in New Mexico by Halo Animal Rescue and later adopted by one of Lady and the Tramp‘s animal trailers, Mark Forbes.

Trusty the bloodhound will return in the new version of Lady and the Tramp, though he’ll still be without his sense of smell. He’ll be voiced in the upcoming movie by beloved actor Sam Elliot.

The rest of the cast includes Peg, the fluffy dog who sang “He’s a Tramp” in the original film, voiced by Janelle Monae, Scottish terrier Jock, voiced by Ashley Jensen, and Bull the bulldog, a loyal pal to Tramp who will be voiced by Benedict Wong.

Lady and the Tramp will be one of the first ever originals released on the Disney+ streaming service. It’s set to be released at the launch of the service on November 12th.

Charlie Bean, director of The LEGO Ninjago Movie is taking charge of the project, which was written by Andrew Bujalski, and is being produced by Bringham Taylor. Lady and the Tramp will star Tessa Thompson, Justin Theroux, Janelle Monae, Thomas Mann, Kiersey Clemons, Benedict Wong, Ashley Jensen, and Yvette Nicole Brown.

What do you think of Disney’s live-action Lady and the Tramp? Are you looking forward to Disney+? Let us know in the comments!