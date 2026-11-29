It looks like Thanksgiving weekend wasn’t particularly kind to the box office, with only The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping managing to pull out a killer take-home in terms of ticket sales. But one Disney movie has achieved box office bomb status, despite the impressive audience score that it earned on Rotten Tomatoes—89%, to be exact. Critics’ opinions, however, seem to be more in line with the financials of it all, rating Hexed a pretty sad 64%. So where did the disconnect happen?

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In what’s being referred to as a magical coming-of-age story, Hexed centers around Bille, an impulsive teenager who discovers that she actually has secret magical powers. Of course, she unleashes them, causing an event that sends her on an awe-inspiring journey into a vast witch realm called Hexe—the very place her mother tried to keep her from discovering in hopes of keeping her safe.

While Casual Viewers Love Hexed, There Weren’t Enough Going to the Theater to Save It

And it sparked another battle of casual viewer vs. critics. While casual viewers can easily admit it wasn’t the most original Disney offering in recent years, they were quick to appreciate the film’s emotional moments and the mother-daughter relationship at its center. “While it’s not the most original concept for a story, it is fun as heck and hits its emotional moments between its protagonists well. After seeing critic reviews, I went in expecting it not to hit its target as well as it does. I was very pleasantly surprised,” said one viewer. Another said, “We loved the magical world created in Hexed, and the well crafted, heartwarming story of motherhood through generations. Our five year old running around as a witch for the rest of the evening really brought the magic of the movie home.”

Critics, though, were feeling far less charitable. And while it didn’t flop with that demographic, they definitely don’t feel that Hexed is worth writing home about, claiming that it misses the magic that other Disney movies possess entirely. “We’re here for the magic … and unfortunately, there simply isn’t much of it to be found here,” said critic Matt Dujsik. Critic Jason Miller added, “Hexed is a mediocre Disney offering. It has just enough Disney magic to make it good, but overall it’s a little disappointing.”

So maybe it’s no wonder that the film only managed to pull in $32 million in its first five days on the big screen; those who loved it loved it, but the trailers weren’t enough to capture mainstream attention, and the general lack of typical Disney magic didn’t shine through, leaving the number of fans making it to the theaters as a pretty paltry one. Though maybe it’s worth seeing simply for the fact that this will be Disney’s last film in what’s become their traditional animation style.