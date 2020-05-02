Disney's Live-Action Hercules Needs To Cast Ariana Grande As Meg

✖

It would seem that the next animated film in Disney's catalog being turned into a live-action film is none other than Hercules, and it's got some big-name talent already attached. According to recent reports Jon Favreau, who helmed both Jungle Book and The Lion King for Disney previously, will be directing the remake while Avengers: Endgame directors are on board to produce the film. Dave Callaham is working on the script for Disney at the moment, so obviously there's no casting information just yet, though Disney fans are already voicing their opinions regarding the bigger roles in the film. That definitely includes Hercules and Megara, and while there are several who would be great fits for the role of Meg, we're here to make a case that Ariana Grande could end up snagging the part, and she might be the best choice.

Megara doesn't actually have a lot of singing to do in the film, at least not in the original, but she does get her own solo song in I Won't Say I'm In Love. Obviously Grande's vocal talents would make that number a breeze, as she demonstrated on ABC's Disney Family Sing-Along, and if this live-action film follows in past adaptations' footsteps, she would likely get a new song or two as well, just like they did with Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin. If you've got someone who can sing like Grande, it's a no-brainer to take advantage of it.

Disney seems to be a big fan of hers as well, as Grande previously sang Zero to Hero as part of another ABC Disney Special, and she rocked that too. Disney also had Grande handle the iconic Beauty and the Beast theme for the live-action version alongside John Legend, so again, the relationship seems to already be there.

Outside of singing, Grande would also be a great fit for Megara from a character and personality standpoint. Megara is self-deprecating and goofy at times but can switch that demeanor at the drop of hat, becoming more stoic and confident when the situation calls for it. Even in situations that call for the latter, however, she is still sarcastic and fiercely independent, and if you've watched Grande in her music videos and television work over the years, she seems to have a handle on most of those traits and qualities.

Grande has no issue with being goofy or going slapstick (see any of her Nickelodeon work for proof), and if you've watched her excellent hosting of Saturday Night Live you know she's no stranger to being comedic with a self-deprecating flair. As for her music videos, they've been all across the map in terms of tone and style, so it seems she's always up for trying something new.

Grande wouldn't even need to ditch the long ponytail that's become her trademark to take the part, as Meg sports one of those as well.

Now, again, there are plenty of other qualified actresses out there who would be great too, but if Grande gets the part, this could make for a delightful combination.

You can find the official description for Hercules below.

"Taken from the gods as a newborn and adopted on earth, Hercules is just an awkward pillar of strength trying to fit in. What he wants most is to impress his father Zeus. When Hercules discovers Hades' sinister plot to take over Mount Olympus, he goes from zero to hero and, with the help of his pals Pegasus and Phil, discovers that real strength comes from the heart! With the voices of Tate Donovan, Danny DeVito, James Woods, Susan Egan, Bobcat Goldthwait, Charlton Heston, Rip Torn and Samantha Eggar. Music by Alan Menken. Directed by Ron Clements and John Musker (The Little Mermaid, Aladdin)."

