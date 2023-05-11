Disney's Live-Action Little Mermaid Halle Bailey and Animated Ariel Jodi Benson Meet at Film's Premiere (Watch)

The Little Mermaid had its big premiere in Los Angeles earlier this week, and the first reactions to the live-action remake have been extremely positive. It looks like everyone who has seen the movie agrees that Halle Bailey is excellent as Ariel, the mermaid who was previously voiced by Jodi Benson in the 1989 cartoon. Benson was actually in attendance at the new movie's premiere, and she met up with Bailey on the blue carpet. The moment was captured on film and it was as sweet as you'd imagine.

When Bailey and Benson hugged at the event, the moment was captured on film, and Benson shared it on her Instagram. "It was so special getting to see Halle and share this moment together! Your performance is incredible & I love you! Such a magical night!" Benson wrote. "You're such a queen! love you & thank you for everything ❤️❤️😢😢," Bailey replied. You can watch the video below:

The Little Mermaid Director Talks Working With Halle Bailey:

Bailey got her start as one half of the musical duo Chloe x Halle, and her acting credits include playing Sky Forster on Grown-ish, but The Little Mermaid marks Bailey's first starring role. In honor of the new Disney film, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with director Rob Marshall who talked about directing Bailey in her first big role.

"Well, you know, she was like a sponge," Marshall shared. "I mean, you know, she'd never done this before. And she shared with me later, which I wasn't aware of, that she was so scared every day. But I never felt that from her. She seemed as cool as a cucumber, but she was soaking everything in and everything that I would say or [producer[ John DeLuca would say. She absorbed so quickly and would just do it, but she did it with taste."

He continued, "You know, that was that's what's interesting. She understood camera and film immediately, and I thought that was sort of natural. You could see she's natural on camera, truthful. But there's something, you know, they say the camera loves you or, you know... the camera loves Halle. They it's just there's something about her. And so I was so excited to actually watch her grow into a film star as we were working. It was really exciting."

The Little Mermaid is set to be released in theaters on May 26th