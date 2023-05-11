The Little Mermaid Shares New Behind The Scenes Cast Featurette

The Little Mermaid's cast showed off their individual performances and how they bonded during a brand new featurette. Disney is very excited to introduce audiences to Halle Bailey's Ariel in the new live-action remake. As a part of the rollout, the singer is joined by Melissa McCarthy, Daveed Diggs, and Awkwafina to showcase how they're approaching the beloved story. Now, The Little Mermaid is already extremely popular, so there are a lot of moments that remain intact. But, with a new set of performances come some differences that should delight audiences. Bailey is, of course, a standout, but there's so much warmth radiating from this cast. Check it all out down below!

Comicbook.com's Jamie Jirak had the chance to interview the cast and talk about how they approached filming this underwater spectacle. Director Rob Marshall told our friend about how new this territory was for Bailey. But, she took on those challenges like a champion and the work absolutely shows.

"Well, you know, she was like a sponge," Marshall shared. "I mean, you know, she'd never done this before. And she shared with me later, which I wasn't aware of, that she was so scared every day. But I never felt that from her. She seemed as cool as a cucumber, but she was soaking everything in and everything that I would say or [producer[ John DeLuca would say. She absorbed so quickly and would just do it, but she did it with taste."

How Did Bailey Adapt To Challenging Filming on The Little Mermaid?

He continued, "You know, that was that's what's interesting. She understood camera and film immediately, and I thought that was sort of natural. You could see she's natural on camera, truthful. But there's something, you know, they say the camera loves you or, you know... the camera loves Halle. They it's just there's something about her. And so I was so excited to actually watch her grow into a film star as we were working. It was really exciting."

Here's how Disney describes the live-action remake: "The Little Mermaid will follow Ariel, the youngest daughter of the kingdom Atlantica's ruler King Triton, who is fascinated with the human world, but mermaids are forbidden to explore it. After saving Prince Eric from a shipwreck and falling in love with him, Ariel becomes determined to be with him in the world above water. These actions lead to a confrontation with her father and an encounter with the conniving sea witch Ursula, making a deal with her to trade her beautiful voice for human legs so she can discover the world above water and impress Eric. However, this ultimately places her life (and her father's crown) in jeopardy."

Are you going to see The Little Mermaid during opening weekend?