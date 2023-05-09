First The Little Mermaid Reactions Arrive Online

Disney's live action The Little Mermaid makes its way into theaters later this month and May 26th and on Monday, the film got its "blue carpet" premiere in Los Angeles with those in attendance getting their first look at the eagerly anticipated film. Now, we're getting our first reactions to the Halle Bailey-starring film inspired by Disney's animated classic of the same name and the majority of the reactions to the film have been generally positive, with some calling it the best live-action Disney adaptation to date. Many in attendance had particular praise for Bailey as Ariel, while others were impressed with the film's musical performances.

"How do you begin creating an underwater musical?" director Rob Marshall said previously about creating the underwater musical. "It's never been done before. That fear ignited something in me… We introduce the singing underwater. It's very delicate, how you introduce song. It's in this surreal world. We open the film above water, and then we go into this other world, and you accept those things immediately. You have to create the rules of how it works."

