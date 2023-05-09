First The Little Mermaid Reactions Arrive Online
Disney's live action The Little Mermaid makes its way into theaters later this month and May 26th and on Monday, the film got its "blue carpet" premiere in Los Angeles with those in attendance getting their first look at the eagerly anticipated film. Now, we're getting our first reactions to the Halle Bailey-starring film inspired by Disney's animated classic of the same name and the majority of the reactions to the film have been generally positive, with some calling it the best live-action Disney adaptation to date. Many in attendance had particular praise for Bailey as Ariel, while others were impressed with the film's musical performances.
"How do you begin creating an underwater musical?" director Rob Marshall said previously about creating the underwater musical. "It's never been done before. That fear ignited something in me… We introduce the singing underwater. It's very delicate, how you introduce song. It's in this surreal world. We open the film above water, and then we go into this other world, and you accept those things immediately. You have to create the rules of how it works."
Read on to see what people are saying about The Little Mermaid!
"Halle Bailey's voice is unreal."
#TheLittleMermaid was a pleasant surprise! Halle Bailey's voice is unreal. I can never confidently do "Part of Your World" at karaoke again. Standouts: Daveed Diggs (no easy feat when you're voicing a "realistic" crab) and Melissa McCarthy (a safe choice but she nailed it).— Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) May 9, 2023
"The best Disney live-action adaptation to date"
#TheLittleMermaid is the best Disney live-action adaptation to date. Halle Bailey IS Ariel. Major props to the sound effects team. Good changes, though one new song with too much autotune. Could watch this version’s Under the Sea all day, it was the highlight of the whole thing.— Gillian Blum (@GillianBlum) May 9, 2023
"Retains the heart and soul of the story we know and love"
#TheLittleMermaid is a live-action remake that retains the heart and soul of the story we know and love, and it’s elevated even further by a note-perfect star-making performance from Halle Bailey – she was born to be on the big screen, & she’s why this new take is worth watching. pic.twitter.com/Tcewp2L4MY— Zoë Rose Bryant (@ZoeRoseBryant) May 9, 2023
"Halle Bailey IS Ariel"
#TheLittleMermaid makes it pretty close to being the best live action Disney movie, however it still struggles in the villain department. Halle Bailey IS Ariel and I had literal chills throughout her performance. This is a little mermaid retelling like you’ve never seen before. pic.twitter.com/JjtLOR61vL— Felicia (@becomingfelicia) May 9, 2023
"Lovingly adds to the magic of the original."
#TheLittleMermaid lovingly adds to the magic of the original.
In some areas too much, others too little, but unquestionably one of the better live-action adaptations Disney has crafted pic.twitter.com/b92VkkRBeF— The Illuminerdi (@The_Illuminerdi) May 9, 2023
"A few great performances from Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy"
#TheLittleMermaid is filled with a few great performances from Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy, but it's a mostly paint-by-numbers remake that's isn't as good as the animated masterpiece. pic.twitter.com/YY4ielYXiR— Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) May 9, 2023
"One of the better live-action adaptations."
Disney’s #TheLittleMermaid is definitely one of the better live-action adaptions. Halle Bailey pours incredible emotion into Ariel and I got chills watching her, while Melissa McCarthy’s Ursula and Daveed Diggs’ Sebastian steal scenes all day. pic.twitter.com/DHhIkbIj8s— Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) May 9, 2023