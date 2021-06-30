Disney Asks Monsters Inc Fans For Their Best Jokes

Monsters Inc. fans are pouring in with their best one-liners this week on social media. Disney asked for their A+ material during their open “Mike” night tweet to start the week. Naturally, the community obliged and the results range from groan-inducing to absolutely hysterical. You can read some of those down below. But, Monsters At Work is also rapidly approaching. Mike and Sully will be around for that show on Disney+. Fans are wondering how the new take on the franchise will play out. In fact, the new series takes place the day after Monsters Inc. when the employees begin to focus on laughter as an energy source. With names like Mindy Kaling, Aisha Tyler, John Ratzenberger and Henry Winkler aboard, you could certainly see where there are some laughs to be had.

It’s open Mike night! Leave your best knock-knock joke in the replies to help us fill up those laugh canisters! 🎤 pic.twitter.com/kTDNlVDZjO — Pixar (@Pixar) June 28, 2021

“Animation continues to be one of the cornerstones of Disney magic and story-telling, across Disney Channels and excitedly, now on the new streaming platform, Disney Plus,” Helene Etzi, country manager at The Walt Disney Company France said previously. “As a company, we are privileged to work with so many creative masterminds, both here in France and across Europe, who are first in class when it comes to relaying timeless stories for all members of the family.”

