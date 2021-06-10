Monsters at Work Disney+ Series Full Trailer Released

Everyone's favorite Pixar monsters are returning to the screen this summer, this time taking a venture into the world of television. Monsters at Work, a sequel series to Monsters, Inc., is set to premiere on Disney+ next month, exploring the fallout of the company after Mike and Sully caused a pivot from scream energy to laughter. While Monsters at Work doesn't premiere for another month, the first full trailer has finally made its way online, giving fans a chance to see what the new series has in store.

Monsters at Work will follow a new character named Tylor, a monster who gets hired to be a scarer, only to arrive at Monsters, Inc. to find out that the company has changed directions. Don't worry, Mike and Sully still have a significant role in the franchise, and the new show is going to be blending the stories of the popular monsters with a bunch of brand new characters. You can check out the full trailer at the top of the page!

John Goodman and Billy Crystal return to voice Sully and Mike, respectively, and Tylor is voiced by Superstore star Ben Feldman. The rest of the cast includes Mindy Kaling, Henry Winkler, Lucas Neff, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Stanton, and Aisha Tyler. John Ratzenberger, Jennifer Tilly, and Bob Peterson are all reprising their roles from the original film.

The series was one of the first original projects announced for Disney+, first announced back in 2019 before the streaming service had even launched. Finally, nearly two years later, Monsters at Work is set to debut.

“Animation continues to be one of the cornerstones of Disney magic and story-telling, across Disney Channels and excitedly, now on the new streaming platform, Disney Plus,” said Helene Etzi, country manager at The Walt Disney Company France. “As a company, we are privileged to work with so many creative masterminds, both here in France and across Europe, who are first in class when it comes to relaying timeless stories for all members of the family.”

What did you think of the full trailer for Monsters at Work? Are you excited to check out the new Disney+ series? Let us know in the comments!

Monsters at Work is set to debut on Disney+ on July 2nd. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

