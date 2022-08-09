Disney+ Day Announcements Are Just One Month Away

The biggest day of the year for Disney+ arrives in exactly one month. The annual Disney+ Day event sees the streaming service debut new movies and shows, reveal big news, and deliver surprises to fans. Earlier this year, Disney announced that the 2022 edition of Disney+ Day would arrive on September 8th, significantly earlier than last year's November event, and fans are anxiously awaiting whatever surprises may be in store.

There still isn't much information about this year's Disney+ Day, but the House of Mouse is certainly doing its best to get people excited for it. On Monday, the Disney+ Instagram account dropped a hype post to tell subscribers that there is definitely a lot of fun in store for the event next month. Take a look!

"1 MORE MONTH until [Disney+ Day]," reads the Disney+ post. "Prepare for a day filled with epic events, premieres, surprises, and so much more."

While subscribers don't yet know exactly what originals will premiere on Disney+ for Disney+ Day, nor what new movies will be arriving on the service, there is a lot of hope surrounding the latest film from Marvel Studios. Given that Thor: Love and Thunder's exclusive theatrical window will be over by the time September arrives, Marvel fans are hoping Disney+ Day will see the new Thor film debut on the streaming service. Disney+ Day 2021 saw Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings arrive on the service.

"The inaugural Disney+ Day will be a grand-scale celebration of our subscribers across the entire company," Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company said in a press released when this year's Disney+ Day was announced. "This day of appreciation brings to life our mission to entertain, inform, and inspire fans and families around the globe through the power of unparalleled storytelling, and will become an annual tentpole event to be amplified across our global businesses."

What announcements and debuts do you think await this year for Disney+ Day? Could any massive surprises arrive during the event? Let us know in the comments!