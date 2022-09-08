Disney Announces Next Disney+ Day Event Date

✖

Disney+ Day will return in 2022, but it has a new date. The inaugural Disney+ Day took place on November 12, 2021, exactly one year after the streaming platform's launch. This year the event will take place on September 8th instead, according to a tweet from Disney's social media account. Disney positioned Disney+ Day as a thank you to subscribers who'd signed up for the platform (all 137.7 million of that at last count). The event included sneak previews of upcoming Disney+ content, including a one-hour special event from Marvel Studios. It all brought several new films, shows, and shorts, to the platform.

"The inaugural Disney+ Day will be a grand-scale celebration of our subscribers across the entire company," said Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company in the press release announcing the event. "This day of appreciation brings to life our mission to entertain, inform, and inspire fans and families around the globe through the power of unparalleled storytelling, and will become an annual tentpole event to be amplified across our global businesses."

Last year's new Disney+ Day releases included the streaming debuts of Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Jungle Cruise, and the Disney+ original movie Home Sweet Home Alone. Disney+ also added shorts braised on Frozen, another starring Mickey Mouse, the Academy Award-winning shorts "Feast" and "Paperman," and a very synergistic The Simpsons short that saw the titular family engaging with Disney+ brands. The day also brought the second season premiere of The World According to Jeff Goldblum, a Star Wars special about Boba Fett, and the Michael Keaton series Dopesick.

The Marvel Studios special reveals included X-Men '97, fans' first looks at Moon Knight, She-Hulk, and Ms. Marvel, the second season of What If…?, the Echo series starring Alaqua Cox, the Marvel Zombies animated series, and Spider-Man: Freshman Year. It also provided new looks at Secret Invasion, I Am Groot and Ironheart, and confirmed Kathryn Hahn's return in Agatha: House of Harkness.

What might this year's Disney+ Day bring? Thus far, we only know that the new live-action Pinocchio, starring Tom Hanks, will premiere. There could also be new looks at any of the series mentioned above that have not debuted yet. Perhaps this will also be when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness debuts on the streaming service?

Disney+ Day will take place on September 8th.