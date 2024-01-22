Disney+: Every Movie & TV Show Arriving in February 2024
The Marvels and Star Wars: The Bad Batch highlight February's Disney+ debuts.
February is going to be a good month for Marvel and Star Wars fans who have a Disney+ account. On Monday, Disney's streaming service revealed the complete list of movies and TV shows set to make their way to its lineup over the course of February. There's a lot to look forward to in the coming month, especially when it comes to Disney's two biggest franchises.
Just before revealing the February calendar, Disney+ announced the streaming premiere of the latest Marvel Studios movie, The Marvels. After hitting theaters late last year, The Marvels will arrive on Disney+ on February 7th, along with a new Marvel Studios Assembled documentary about how the film came together. February will also see the arrival of a new season of Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur on Disney+.
Star Wars fans will be mostly looking forward to the end of the month. Acclaimed animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch returns for its final season on February 21st.
You can check out the full lineup of Disney+ February additions below!
February 2nd
Genius: MLK/X (Season 4) – Episodes 1 and 2
In a first for the franchise, the new season of the Emmy Award-winning anthology series will focus on two iconic geniuses: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) and Malcolm X (Aaron Pierre). "Genius: MLK/X" will explore the formative years, where they were molded by strong fathers and traumatic injustices, to their rich, parallel stories as they shaped their identities and became the change they wished to see in the world. The docudrama series offers an intimate look into their complex lives as husbands, fathers, brothers and sons, taking them off the iconic T-shirts to show their humanity. With their formidable wives, Coretta Scott King (Weruche Opia) and Betty Shabazz (Jayme Lawson) leading by their sides, King and X are two visionaries who ultimately rose to pioneer a movement.
Pixar's Self – Short Premiere
A wooden doll who desperately wants to fit in makes an ill-fated wish upon a star, sparking a journey of self discovery. Her desire to blend in with her peers leads her down a harmful path, challenging her perspective of both who she is and where she belongs. Directed by Searit Huluf and produced by Eric Rosales, "Self" is the latest from Pixar's acclaimed SparkShorts program.
February 3rd
Marvel's Marvel Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Season 2) – New Episodes
Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur are in their element as Super Heroes; however, as Moon Girl's Super Hero-ing intertwines more with her personal life, she must decide if the cost of keeping her identity a secret is worth the toll it takes on her family.
February 7th
The Marvels - Premiere
Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole, her powers are entangled with super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and work together to save the universe.
Assembled: The Making of The Marvels – Premiere
Take an intergalactic trip with the cast and crew of The Marvels as they tell their experiences making this weird and wonderful film. Step into all the departments of production and discover how they created complex fight scenes, countless alien life forms, and some of the most elaborate sets ever. From dance parties to kitten days, the cast and crew had an unforgettable time making the movie. Discover this and more when you dive into "Assembled: The Making of The Marvels."
February 9th
Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 3) – New Episodes
Team Spidey returns for a Third Season to swing in and save the day with their incredible new Web-Spinner suits that allow them to explore exciting new places beyond their friendly neighborhood. Whether it's underwater, the ice cold arctic, an erupting volcano, or even outer space, Spidey and his Amazing Friends continue to provide positive examples of what it means to be a Super Hero.
Genius: MLK/X (Season 4) – Episodes 3 and 4
February 14th
Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S6, 13 episodes)
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – New Episodes
Set during The High Republic era (approximately 200 years before The Phantom Menace) "Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures" follows Jedi Younglings as they study the ways of the Force, explore the galaxy, help citizens and creatures in need and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi along the way.
February 16th
Genius: MLK/X (Season 4) – Episodes 5 and 6
February 21st
Pupstruction (S1, 3 episodes)
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Premiere (Episodes 1-3)
Clone Force 99's battle to survive the newly formed Empire comes to an epic conclusion.
February 28th
Dino Ranch (S3, 11 episodes)
Iwájú – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
In a first-of-its-kind collaboration, Walt Disney Animation Studios teams up with Pan-African comic book entertainment company, Kugali, for an original animated series set in a futuristic Lagos, Nigeria. This exciting coming of age story follows Tola, a young girl from the wealthy island, and her best friend, Kole, a self-taught tech expert, as they discover the secrets and dangers hidden in their different worlds. Kugali filmmakers Olufikayo Ziki Adeola, Hamid Ibrahim and Toluwalakin Olowofoyeku take viewers on a unique journey into the world of "Iwájú," bursting with unique visual elements and technological advancements inspired by the spirit of Lagos.
Iwájú: A Day Ahead – Premiere
Filming across three continents, "Iwájú: A Day Ahead" shares the story of the founders of the Pan-African comic book company, Kugali, who made their dream a reality creating an original animation series with Walt Disney Animation Studios. Created by ABC News Studios and Walt Disney Animation Studios.
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – New Episode
