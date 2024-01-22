Disney+: Every Movie & TV Show Arriving in February 2024

February is going to be a good month for Marvel and Star Wars fans who have a Disney+ account. On Monday, Disney's streaming service revealed the complete list of movies and TV shows set to make their way to its lineup over the course of February. There's a lot to look forward to in the coming month, especially when it comes to Disney's two biggest franchises. Just before revealing the February calendar, Disney+ announced the streaming premiere of the latest Marvel Studios movie, The Marvels. After hitting theaters late last year, The Marvels will arrive on Disney+ on February 7th, along with a new Marvel Studios Assembled documentary about how the film came together. February will also see the arrival of a new season of Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur on Disney+. Star Wars fans will be mostly looking forward to the end of the month. Acclaimed animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch returns for its final season on February 21st. You can check out the full lineup of Disney+ February additions below!

February 2nd Genius: MLK/X (Season 4) – Episodes 1 and 2

In a first for the franchise, the new season of the Emmy Award-winning anthology series will focus on two iconic geniuses: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) and Malcolm X (Aaron Pierre). "Genius: MLK/X" will explore the formative years, where they were molded by strong fathers and traumatic injustices, to their rich, parallel stories as they shaped their identities and became the change they wished to see in the world. The docudrama series offers an intimate look into their complex lives as husbands, fathers, brothers and sons, taking them off the iconic T-shirts to show their humanity. With their formidable wives, Coretta Scott King (Weruche Opia) and Betty Shabazz (Jayme Lawson) leading by their sides, King and X are two visionaries who ultimately rose to pioneer a movement. Pixar's Self – Short Premiere

A wooden doll who desperately wants to fit in makes an ill-fated wish upon a star, sparking a journey of self discovery. Her desire to blend in with her peers leads her down a harmful path, challenging her perspective of both who she is and where she belongs. Directed by Searit Huluf and produced by Eric Rosales, "Self" is the latest from Pixar's acclaimed SparkShorts program. prevnext

February 3rd Marvel's Marvel Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Season 2) – New Episodes

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur are in their element as Super Heroes; however, as Moon Girl's Super Hero-ing intertwines more with her personal life, she must decide if the cost of keeping her identity a secret is worth the toll it takes on her family. prevnext

February 5th Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold prevnext

February 7th The Marvels - Premiere

Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole, her powers are entangled with super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and work together to save the universe. Assembled: The Making of The Marvels – Premiere

Take an intergalactic trip with the cast and crew of The Marvels as they tell their experiences making this weird and wonderful film. Step into all the departments of production and discover how they created complex fight scenes, countless alien life forms, and some of the most elaborate sets ever. From dance parties to kitten days, the cast and crew had an unforgettable time making the movie. Discover this and more when you dive into "Assembled: The Making of The Marvels." prevnext

February 9th Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 3) – New Episodes

Team Spidey returns for a Third Season to swing in and save the day with their incredible new Web-Spinner suits that allow them to explore exciting new places beyond their friendly neighborhood. Whether it's underwater, the ice cold arctic, an erupting volcano, or even outer space, Spidey and his Amazing Friends continue to provide positive examples of what it means to be a Super Hero. Genius: MLK/X (Season 4) – Episodes 3 and 4

In a first for the franchise, the new season of the Emmy Award-winning anthology series will focus on two iconic geniuses: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) and Malcolm X (Aaron Pierre). "Genius: MLK/X" will explore the formative years, where they were molded by strong fathers and traumatic injustices, to their rich, parallel stories as they shaped their identities and became the change they wished to see in the world. The docudrama series offers an intimate look into their complex lives as husbands, fathers, brothers and sons, taking them off the iconic T-shirts to show their humanity. With their formidable wives, Coretta Scott King (Weruche Opia) and Betty Shabazz (Jayme Lawson) leading by their sides, King and X are two visionaries who ultimately rose to pioneer a movement. prevnext

February 13th The Space Race prevnext

February 14th Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S6, 13 episodes) Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – New Episodes

Set during The High Republic era (approximately 200 years before The Phantom Menace) "Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures" follows Jedi Younglings as they study the ways of the Force, explore the galaxy, help citizens and creatures in need and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi along the way. prevnext

February 16th Genius: MLK/X (Season 4) – Episodes 5 and 6

In a first for the franchise, the new season of the Emmy Award-winning anthology series will focus on two iconic geniuses: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) and Malcolm X (Aaron Pierre). "Genius: MLK/X" will explore the formative years, where they were molded by strong fathers and traumatic injustices, to their rich, parallel stories as they shaped their identities and became the change they wished to see in the world. The docudrama series offers an intimate look into their complex lives as husbands, fathers, brothers and sons, taking them off the iconic T-shirts to show their humanity. With their formidable wives, Coretta Scott King (Weruche Opia) and Betty Shabazz (Jayme Lawson) leading by their sides, King and X are two visionaries who ultimately rose to pioneer a movement. prevnext

February 20th Operation Arctic Cure prevnext

February 21st Pupstruction (S1, 3 episodes) Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) – Premiere (Episodes 1-3)

Clone Force 99's battle to survive the newly formed Empire comes to an epic conclusion. prevnext