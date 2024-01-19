Percy Jackson Premiere Tops Last Two Marvel Debuts on Disney+

Percy Jackson's debut on Disney+ surpassed two recent Marvel Studios releases on the platform. The popular franchise by author Rick Riordan has finally made the jump from the big to the small screen for Percy Jackson and the Olympians. The first season is nearly complete, but Percy Jackson is already laying the groundwork for future seasons. As successful as Percy Jackson and the Olympians has been for Disney+ that shouldn't be a surprise, but what's more unexpected is how the show's popularity compares to Marvel shows like Loki and Secret Invasion.

The Nielsen streaming ratings for Percy Jackson and the Olympians' two-episode premiere on December 19th have come in, and it amassed 572 million minutes of watch time, with a combined run time of 80 minutes. This equates to around 7.15 million complete runs, aka views, in the U.S. Over its first six days, Percy Jackson earned 13.3 million views worldwide, which is around 505 million minutes. These numbers are greater than Secret Invasion (461 million minutes) and the second season of Loki (446 million minutes) when it comes to total viewing time. The reception to Secret Invasion was certainly mixed by the time it wrapped up, and the Season 2 premiere of Loki was down from the first season.

Percy Jackson is a hit for Disney+

As touted by Disney in a press release, Percy Jackson and the Olympians "is the top Disney Branded Television premiere of all time," as well as being "one of the top five season premieres of 2023." This is thanks to its first episode bringing in 13.3 million views globally across both Disney+ and Hulu in its first six days of streaming.

On social media, the #PercyJackson hashtag brought in 212 million views on TikTok within the last seven days.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1 is based off of the first novel in Rick Riordan's critically-acclaimed book series, The Lightning Thief. Starring Walker Scobell (The Adam Project) as the titular demigod, this eight-episode first season embarks Percy on a quest to return Zeus's stolen master bolt, as he is framed as the prime suspect. If he is not successful by the Summer Solstice deadline, the world bears the consequences of Mount Olympus in-fighting. The series also stars Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood), Leah Jeffries (Annabeth Chase), Glynn Turman (Chiron), Jason Mantzoukas (Dionysus), Dior Goodjohn (Clarisse La Rue), Charlie Bushnell (Luke), Adam "Edge" Copeland (Ares), Jay Duplass (Hades), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hermes), Timothy Omundson (Hephaestus), Lance Reddick (Zeus), and Toby Stephens (Poseidon).