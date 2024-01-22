The Marvels Sets Disney+ Release Date

The Marvels is soaring onto Disney+. The Captain Marvel sequel will be available for streaming on February 7, three months after first hitting theaters. Assembling the trio of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), The Marvels follows up the events of Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame, and the Disney+ series WandaVision and Ms. Marvel. At the box office, Marvel Studios' latest failed to launch in November and ended its eight-week run with just $206 million at the global box office — finishing as the MCU's lowest-grossing movie ever.

In The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels."

Directed by Nia DaCosta (Candyman) and written by DaCosta, Megan McDonnell (WandaVision), Elissa Karasik (Loki), and Zeb Wells (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law), The Marvels also stars Park Seo-joon as Prince Yan of Aladna, Zawe Ashton as the Kree Accuser Dar-Benn, and Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury.

The Marvels arrives on Disney+ just under 90 days since its theatrical release, following a trend that sent recent MCU movies Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (80 days), Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (89 days), and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (89 days) to the streaming service after three months.

Up next from the Marvel Cinematic Universe is Deadpool 3 in July, Marvel Studios' lone theatrical release this year, and the Disney+ series Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, X-Men '97, Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and Eyes of Wakanda later in 2024.