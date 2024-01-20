Disney Lorcana Officially Reveals Huey, Dewey, and Louie

A popular trio of Disney characters are among this week's Disney Lorcana reveals. Ravensburger continues to prep for the launch of Into the Inklands, the newest Disney Lorcana set due out for release next month, with a new batch of reveals from the new set. This week's reveals include Huey, Dewey, and Louie, as well as new versions of two of Ursula's hench...fish, and a new location card.

Huey – Savvy Nephew, Dewey – Showy Nephew, and Louie – Chill Nephew were revealed together on social media this week. All three cards are Sapphire character cards. Huey – Savvy Nephew has a cost of 2 Ink, along with 2 Strength, 2 Willpower and 1 Lore. Dewey – Showy Nephew has a cost of 3 Ink, with 2 Strength, 3 Willpower, and 2 Lore. Finally, Louie – Chill Nephew has a cost of 4 Ink, with 3 Strength, 4 Willpower, and 2 Lore. All three cards have the support ability, and Huey has an additional ability that allows a player to draw 3 cards whenever Huey quests while Dewey and Louie in play. If players can consistently get all three duck brothers in play together, this trio has a potent card draw effect.

Speaking of cards with built-in synergies, Flotsam and Jetsam return with a new pair of Emerlad cards. Flotsam – Riffraff is a 3 Cost Emerald character card with 5 Strength, 2 Willpower, and 1 Lore. Meanwhile, Jetsam is 3 Cost Emerald character card with 2 Strength, 2 Willpower, and 2 Lore. Each card grants the other one of their abilities or stats. Flotsam gives all Jetsam cards +3 Strength, while Jetsam gives all Flotsam cards Ward. Notably, the Flotsam cards seem to stack, which provides players with the ability to buff a Jetsam card to 8 Strength or even higher if they can get multiple Flotsam cards into play.

Obviously, both cards can also be combined with other Flotsam and Jetsam cards, including The First Chapter cards. If a player has all four eels in play, they'll have a group of 5 or 6 Strength character cards with Rush, Evasive, and Ward, which is pretty potent.

The final card showcased this week is the Fang – River City location card. This Emerald location card has a cost of 4 Ink, with movement cost of 2, 6 Willpower, and 2 Lore. The location grants all characters at that location Ward and Evasive, which is pretty potent. In order to combat that, opposing players will have to commit to destroying the river city, likely with multiple character challenges given that it can come out as early as turn 4.

Into the Inklands will be released on February 23rd at hobby stores and March 8th at mass retailers.