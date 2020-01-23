Disney+: Every Movie and TV Show Arriving in February

While things on Disney+ may have calmed down a little bit since the conclusion of the first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian in December, February is about to bring a fresh wave of new programming to the popular streaming service. Disney unveiled the full list of every movie, TV show, and original TV episode heading to the service next month, and it’s a pretty wide variety of titles ranging from popular Pixar films to highly-anticipated original premieres.

Disney+ is ending the month of January with the arrival of Jon Favreau’s new take on The Lion King, which was a box office behemoth for the House of Mouse in 2019. Then Disney+ will kick off the month of February with another major hit from last year, Pixar’s Toy Story 4, which begins streaming on February 5th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On February 7th, Disney+ will release its fourth original feature film, Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made, from award-winning director Tom McCarthy.

The biggest title coming to Disney+ in February, however, doesn’t arrive until later in the month. The seventh and final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars will premiere on Friday, February 21st, with another episode set to be released one week later, on February 28th.

You can take a look at the full list of new Disney+ arrivals below!

2/1

Around The World In 80 Days

Big Business

The Sandlot (Returning Title)

Wicked Tuna (Season 1-2)

2/2

Descendants 3

2/5

Toy Story 4

2/7

Diary of a Future President – “The National Mall”

In an effort to stop waiting for womanhood to come to them, Elena and Sasha stray from their usual mall stores to the forbidden Intimates & More – which leads Elena to become an accidental criminal. Bobby’s friends throw a kickback to try to help Bobby get more alone time with Monyca. Gabi tries to prove to her boss that she’s perfect for the new case at work.

Disney Family Sundays – “Toy Story: Toy Bins”

The Freeman family joins host Amber Kemp-Gerstel for a craft inspired by Pixar’s “Toy Story” films.

Marvel’s Hero Project – “Dynamic Danielle”

After a trip from California to build a house for a family in Mexico, Daniella decided she needed to keep building. She dedicated her time to fundraising for materials and trip costs to build more homes, with over a dozen families benefiting directly from her efforts. She’s also a leader, inspiring other young people to follow in her footsteps. Now, Marvel recognizes her as a true Super Hero.

One Day at Disney – “Grace Lee: Storybook Artist”

Disney Publishing Worldwide’s Grace Lee provides an intimate look into the world of illustration and storytelling. Lee’s interest in the power of images began at an early age and inspired her to work in the visual arts. Today, Grace spends her days collaborating with filmmakers and other creatives to extend Disney’s most beloved stories from screen to book.

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made (Disney+ Original Movie Premiere)

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Tom McCarthy, Disney+’s “Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made,” based on the best-selling book of the same name, follows the hilarious exploits of our quirky, deadpan hero, Timmy Failure, who, along with his 1,500-pound polar bear partner Total, operates Total Failure Inc., a Portland detective agency.

2/9

Old Dogs

2/14

My Dog, The Thief

Splash

Because of Winn-Dixie

Diary of a Future President – “Whistleblower”

When Elena learns her school mascot honors a man with a horrific past, she makes it her mission to have the mascot changed. Bobby grapples with his heritage when an opposing team member makes fun of him for the way his name is spelled. Gabi tries to find the work-life balance between a case she’s thrilled to be working on and a boss who doesn’t have boundaries.

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings – “Marching Down the Aisle” (Premiere)

To pull off an under-water proposal for his girlfriend Megan, David secretly travels to Hawaii, where a special performer completes the fairy tale. Passionate Ohio State fans get a wedding gift that blows their minds.

Disney Family Sundays – “Princess and the Frog: Lily Pads”

Host Amber Kemp-Gerstel and the Wulfs build a craft inspired by Disney’s “The Princess and the Frog.”

Marvel’s Hero Project – “Roving Robbie”

Robbie has a strong connection to nature, and through his journey visiting America’s 129 national monuments, he realized that they must be protected. He created a virtual reality tour of these monuments, and travels to schools to share the technology. Transporting the next generation to these special places, he hopes to instill a sense of purpose to protect them for the future.

One Day at Disney – “Kristina Dewberry: Imagineering Construction Manager”

Kristina Dewberry, a Construction Manager for Walt Disney Imagineering, puts the finishing touches on Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland. After 10 years working at the company, the new immersive land has been a labor of love for this Star Wars loving cast member.

2/16

Marvel’s Iron Man & Hulk: Heroes United

2/20

Marvel Rising: Operation Shuri

Marvel Rising: Playing with Fire

2/21

Unlikely Animal Friends (Season 1-2)

Diary of a Future President – “Habeas Corpus”

When Elena gets detention, she discovers a new group of kids who are so much more than their reputation. Bobby is psyched to watch a cult classic with his buddies, but is surprised when the movie forces him to reveal an aspect of his life that he wasn’t prepared to share. Meanwhile, Gabi is bummed to have lost an important case to a bigger firm, only to be significantly cheered up by Sam.

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings – “Alaska to Marry Me”

In an elaborate proposal, Jesse surprises girlfriend Alyssa with lots of ice on top of a glacier. Kylee and Ty celebrate their wedding in front of the Cinderella Castle with award winning country star Chris Janson and a pretty impressive dance off!

Disney Family Sundays – “Aristocats: Headbands”

The Pyle-Lawrence ladies join host Amber Kemp-Gerstel for a craft inspired by Disney’s “Aristocats.”

Marvel’s Hero Project – “Genesis The Amazing Animal Lady”

Genesis is a fierce advocate for the care and safekeeping of all kinds of creatures, and her activism is inspiring others to follow her lead. She dedicates her time volunteering to help protect all kinds of animals, ensuring they have safe environments and receive treatment when they are injured. Now, Marvel recognizes her compassion and service as she becomes a member of Marvel’s Hero Project.

One Day at Disney – “Vince Caro: Pixar Recording Engineer”

Vince Caro, Senior Recording & Mixing Engineer at Pixar Animation Studios, captures the magic of sound in Pixar films. Working with some of the most dynamic filmmaking and acting talent in animation, Vince’s job is nothing short of exciting. Through recording voice over, sound effects, music and more, Caro is responsible for making visuals come to life through sound.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – “The Bad Batch” (Final Season Premiere)

Captain Rex and the Bad Batch must infiltrate an enemy base on Anaxes.

2/25

Star Wars Resistance (Season 2)

2/28

I Captured the King of Leprechauns

Imagination Moves (Season 1-3)

Marvel’s Future Avengers (Season 1)

Phineas and Ferb: Star Wars

Diary of a Future President – “Foreign Relations”

Elena desperately wants to go to her first middle school dance with Joey, only to find out that he would rather go with an eighth-grade girl. Bobby and Liam go to Jupiter to compete in a tennis tournament, but find their plans thwarted. Gabi is finally ready to donate the last of her late husband’s belongings, but her feelings change when she finds an old memento.

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings – “A Flashy Proposal”

Billy goes to great lengths to pop the question to his girlfriend with a musical flash mob at Disneyland. Jordan and Matthew celebrate their Italian roots at their wedding with a serenade from opera sensation Jackie Evancho.

Disney Family Sundays – “Lion King: Paint Pour Artwork”

The Green family just can’t wait to be part of this “Lion King”-inspired craft.

Marvel’s Hero Project – “Superior Salvador”

Salvador knew he was one of the lucky people in Puerto Rico whose power wasn’t terribly affected by Hurricane Maria but couldn’t understand why it was taking so long to help those who were not as fortunate. So,he put a plan into action to raise money to buy and distribute solar-powered lamps to families on the island still living in darkness. For these heroic acts, he’s a true Marvel Super Hero.

One Day at Disney – “Lupe de Santiago: Seamstress”

A seamstress at Disneyland Resort, Lupe de Santiago views her work as a passion rather than a job. Lupe fulfills her dream of working at the park by crafting and maintaining all of the costumes for attractions like It’s a Small World and The Haunted Mansion. Lupe holds herself to a standard of perfection as she strives to preserve the legacy of Disneyland Resort’s iconic troupe of seamstresses.

Shop Class – “Hole-In-Won” (Series Premiere)

A new competition series featuring teams of young builders, who are tasked with designing, building, and testing unique creations. In each episode, a panel of experts will evaluate and test their work based on design creativity,and build functionality. In the finale episode, one team will be named “Shop Class” Champs. Teams are challenged with designing and building their very own mini golf holes.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – “A Distant Echo”

Anakin Skywalker, Rex, and the Bad Batch make a shocking discovery on Skako Minor.

If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.