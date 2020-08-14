Halloween Collection Now Streaming on Disney+

Trick or treat: a Halloween collection with spooky seasonal favorites, including Hocus Pocus and The Nightmare Before Christmas, is now "screaming" on Disney+. Beyond the fleshly added Zombies 2 — new to the Disney+ library alongside other family favorites as of August 14 — the streamer has scared up a collection of 20 animated and live-action films, including director Tim Burton's Frankenweenie, the Eddie Murphy-starring Haunted Mansion, and all four installments from Disney Channel Original Movie franchise Halloweentown. Not included as part of the collection: the first DCOM, mummy movie Under Wraps, or haunted hotel movie Tower of Terror, which are among the titles missing from Disney+. Disney Channel favorites now streaming as part of the Halloween collection include recent TV hits Girl vs. Monster and Zombies, as well as "Hauntober Fest" throwbacks Twitches, Phantom of the Megaplex, and Return to Halloweentown. Both the 1984 short film and the 2012 feature-length stop motion-animated remake versions of Frankenweenie appear in the collection alongside the Burton-produced Nightmare Before Christmas. Another big-screen Disney feature, supernatural comedy Hocus Pocus, is available for brewing alongside the Disney theme park ride-inspired Haunted Mansion. Also included as part of the collection are two television movies, Mr. Boogedy and The Ghosts of Buxley Hall, as well as Walt Disney's animated Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad, which features a menacing appearance from the Headless Horseman. Sign up for Disney+ here. The complete collection is listed below:

The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949) Through animation wizardry, ‘The Wind In The Willows’ and ‘The Legend Of Sleepy Hollow’ come together in one fabulous adventure. Hang on for a wild car ride with J. Thaddeus Toad as he drives his friends Mole, Rat and Angus MacBadger into a worried frenzy. Then meet Ichabod Crane, a spindly fellow who needs to fend off the town bully if he wants to sweep the beautiful Katrina Van Tassel off her feet. prevnext

Don’t Look Under the Bed (1999) Teen Frances McCausland calls on her brother’s imaginary friend to banish a mischievous Boogeyman who has framed her for his pranks. prevnext

Frankenweenie (1984) After unexpectedly losing his beloved dog Sparky, young Victor harnesses the power of science to bring his best friend back to life — with just a few minor adjustments. prevnext

Frankenweenie (2012) Meet Sparky, an ordinary family dog, who, through an extraordinary set of circumstances, becomes Frankenweenie! Disney presents a comic twist on a classic tale from Tim Burton. prevnext

The Ghosts of Buxley Hall (1980) When 100-year-old Buxley Hall academy finds itself in financial trouble, the friendly ghosts inhabiting it look to 13-year-old cadet Jeremy, heir to a large sum of money, to help reestablish the school…and their home. prevnext

Girl vs. Monster (2012) Skylar discovers her parents are monster-hunters after accidentally releasing a monster from a secret containment chamber. Now the monster is out for revenge, and Skylar and her techno friends must recapture the monster and save her parents. prevnext

Halloweentown (1998) Marnie and her younger siblings travel with their estranged grandmother, who is a good witch, to Halloweentown — a place where creepy creatures lead very normal lives. On her 13th birthday, Marnie gets a supernatural surprise when she discovers that she, too, is a witch. Marnie will have to learn how to use her broomstick if she hopes to stop an evil force from taking over Halloweentown. prevnext

Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge (2001) Grandmother Aggie sweeps Marnie and Sophie off to Halloweentown to investigate a series of strange occurrences that seem to have stripped the community of its magic. But why? It isn’t long before they discover than an angry warlock has taken Aggie’s spell book with evil intentions — to turn every human into whatever costume they are wearing at midnight on Halloween. prevnext

Halloweentown High (2004) Marnie puts her magic on the line to get several Halloweentown teenagers transferred to her high school in the mortal world. But soon, Marnie and her new friends are in trouble and out of luck when the evil Knight of the Iron Dagger appears. He’s determined to destroy all things magical, and it’s up to Marnie to save her high school, the human world and her magic. prevnext

Return to Halloweentown (2006) By now, everyone knows Marnie Piper is a witch, so it comes as no surprise when she wins a full scholarship to prestigious Witch University in Halloweentown. Marnie also learns about an ancient prophecy — and it turns out she holds the key to revealing the ultimate secret. prevnext

The Haunted Mansion (2003) With the help of supernatural psychic Madame Leota, a real estate agent and his family must battle to break Gracey Manor of its age-old curse. prevnext

Hocus Pocus (1993) Conjured up by some unsuspecting pranksters, a tricky trio of 300-year-old witches set out to cast a spell on the town and reclaim their youth. But first, they must get their act together and outwit three kids and a talking cat. prevnext

Mom’s Got a Date With a Vampire (2000) The Hansen kids have big plans for tonight. The only problem is they’re grounded, so they’ll do whatever it takes to get their mom out of the house…even if it means setting her up on a date with a vampire. prevnext

Mr. Boogedy (1986) The Davis family don’t get much time to enjoy their new house before a grave warning from a local historian urges them to beware of the ghostly Mr. Boogedy. prevnext

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) Bored with the same old scare-and-scream routine, Pumpkin King Jack Skellington longs to spread the joy of Christmas. But his merry mission puts Santa in jeopardy and creates a nightmare for good little boys and girls everywhere. prevnext

Phantom of the Megaplex (2000) While 17-year-old Pete Riley and the rest of the theater are working to prepare for a star-studded premiere, a string of peculiar occurrences awakens the myth of the Phantom of the Megaplex. prevnext

The Scream Team (2002) Ian and Claire Carlyle accompany their father to his childhood home for the funeral of their Grandpa Frank. As the town prepares for its Halloween Festival, the kids discover that ghosts really do exist! prevnext

Twitches (2005) On their 21st birthday, reunited twins Alex and Camryn discover that their unusual powers double in strength when they work together. prevnext

Twitches Too (2007) Now that “twin witches” Alex and Camryn know the truth about their royal birth, it’s time for the girls to learn about each other and how to use their magical powers. While Alex wants to focus on college and having a semi-normal life, Camryn is all about glamour, gowns and tiaras. But a new supernatural evil puts the fate of Coventry into the hands of those two spellbinding sisters. prevnext