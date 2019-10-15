Twitter Account Highlights Disney Films Not Coming to Disney+

The marketing team at Disney+ spent most of the day unveiling the movies and television shows it was going to have upon launch in a couple of weeks. When all was said and done, some 600 tweets were made in an excruciatingly long Twitter thread that has gone viral tenfold. As fate would have it, some eagle-eyed Disney fan was keeping track of which movies and television shows weren’t going to be on the service at launch. Since the initial tweets from Disney, this new, non-Disney-affiliated Twitter account is keeping track of everything that won’t be on the new direct-to-consumer offering at launch.

Keep scrolling to see some of the movies and television shows you’ll be missing out on since they won’t be included in the Disney+ library right away. Then head over to the @NotOnDisneyPlus account for the full listing.

Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Dragonslayer

The Mighty Ducks

The Mighty Ducks (1992) pic.twitter.com/kAkRHgnx7T — Not on Disney+ (@NotOnDisneyPlus) October 14, 2019

Cool Runnings

Angels in the Outfield

Angels in the Outfield (1994) pic.twitter.com/mmunTJ4l0f — Not on Disney+ (@NotOnDisneyPlus) October 14, 2019

George of the Jungle

George of the Jungle (1997) pic.twitter.com/lwW05QLkmA — Not on Disney+ (@NotOnDisneyPlus) October 14, 2019

RocketMan

Holes

National Treasure

Enchanted

Up

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (2010) pic.twitter.com/ao3idKZKzR — Not on Disney+ (@NotOnDisneyPlus) October 15, 2019

John Carter

Frankenweenie

Planes

Maleficent

Cinderella

Tomorrowland

The Jungle Book

The Jungle Book (2016) pic.twitter.com/Ul95bStqzN — Not on Disney+ (@NotOnDisneyPlus) October 15, 2019

Beauty and the Beast

Beauty and the Beast (2017) pic.twitter.com/p9mmQAOYuy — Not on Disney+ (@NotOnDisneyPlus) October 15, 2019

Coco

Christopher Robin

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Poppins Returns (2018) pic.twitter.com/wUupBD8mAx — Not on Disney+ (@NotOnDisneyPlus) October 15, 2019

Aladdin

Toy Story 4

Toy Story 4 (2019) pic.twitter.com/NDOvCBMKM9 — Not on Disney+ (@NotOnDisneyPlus) October 15, 2019

The Lion King