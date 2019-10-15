Twitter Account Highlights Disney Films Not Coming to Disney+

The marketing team at Disney+ spent most of the day unveiling the movies and television shows it was going to have upon launch in a couple of weeks. When all was said and done, some 600 tweets were made in an excruciatingly long Twitter thread that has gone viral tenfold. As fate would have it, some eagle-eyed Disney fan was keeping track of which movies and television shows weren’t going to be on the service at launch. Since the initial tweets from Disney, this new, non-Disney-affiliated Twitter account is keeping track of everything that won’t be on the new direct-to-consumer offering at launch.
Keep scrolling to see some of the movies and television shows you’ll be missing out on since they won’t be included in the Disney+ library right away. Then head over to the @NotOnDisneyPlus account for the full listing.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
Dragonslayer
Dragonslayer (1981) pic.twitter.com/bNxmHpynVi— Not on Disney+ (@NotOnDisneyPlus) October 14, 2019
The Mighty Ducks
The Mighty Ducks (1992) pic.twitter.com/kAkRHgnx7T— Not on Disney+ (@NotOnDisneyPlus) October 14, 2019
Cool Runnings
Cool Runnings (1993) pic.twitter.com/0rrscSks3r— Not on Disney+ (@NotOnDisneyPlus) October 14, 2019
Angels in the Outfield
Angels in the Outfield (1994) pic.twitter.com/mmunTJ4l0f— Not on Disney+ (@NotOnDisneyPlus) October 14, 2019
George of the Jungle
George of the Jungle (1997) pic.twitter.com/lwW05QLkmA— Not on Disney+ (@NotOnDisneyPlus) October 14, 2019
RocketMan
RocketMan (1997) pic.twitter.com/VMICoQz8dy— Not on Disney+ (@NotOnDisneyPlus) October 14, 2019
Holes
Holes (2003) pic.twitter.com/tB0vEMU0pk— Not on Disney+ (@NotOnDisneyPlus) October 14, 2019
National Treasure
National Treasure (2004) pic.twitter.com/jjjkQFoRtT— Not on Disney+ (@NotOnDisneyPlus) October 14, 2019
Enchanted
Enchanted (2007) pic.twitter.com/I4hBoPz1EQ— Not on Disney+ (@NotOnDisneyPlus) October 14, 2019
Up
Up (2009) pic.twitter.com/w5yC5U2T99— Not on Disney+ (@NotOnDisneyPlus) October 15, 2019
Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (2010) pic.twitter.com/ao3idKZKzR— Not on Disney+ (@NotOnDisneyPlus) October 15, 2019
John Carter
John Carter (2012) pic.twitter.com/6NWHam1JRU— Not on Disney+ (@NotOnDisneyPlus) October 15, 2019
Frankenweenie
Frankenweenie (2012) pic.twitter.com/BLbPS338uD— Not on Disney+ (@NotOnDisneyPlus) October 15, 2019
Planes
Planes (2013) pic.twitter.com/JzFEotSdVA— Not on Disney+ (@NotOnDisneyPlus) October 15, 2019
Maleficent
Maleficent (2014) pic.twitter.com/Cp49KaCBLn— Not on Disney+ (@NotOnDisneyPlus) October 15, 2019
Cinderella
Cinderella (2015) pic.twitter.com/LcnxkiujWT— Not on Disney+ (@NotOnDisneyPlus) October 15, 2019
Tomorrowland
Tomorrowland (2015) pic.twitter.com/DsA9OiAknd— Not on Disney+ (@NotOnDisneyPlus) October 15, 2019
The Jungle Book
The Jungle Book (2016) pic.twitter.com/Ul95bStqzN— Not on Disney+ (@NotOnDisneyPlus) October 15, 2019
Beauty and the Beast
Beauty and the Beast (2017) pic.twitter.com/p9mmQAOYuy— Not on Disney+ (@NotOnDisneyPlus) October 15, 2019
Coco
Coco (2017) pic.twitter.com/ee1CDVi3iI— Not on Disney+ (@NotOnDisneyPlus) October 15, 2019
Christopher Robin
Christopher Robin (2018) pic.twitter.com/4qv0vzEqIX— Not on Disney+ (@NotOnDisneyPlus) October 15, 2019
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Poppins Returns (2018) pic.twitter.com/wUupBD8mAx— Not on Disney+ (@NotOnDisneyPlus) October 15, 2019
Aladdin
Aladdin (2019) pic.twitter.com/JML8RVtCj8— Not on Disney+ (@NotOnDisneyPlus) October 15, 2019
Toy Story 4
Toy Story 4 (2019) pic.twitter.com/NDOvCBMKM9— Not on Disney+ (@NotOnDisneyPlus) October 15, 2019
The Lion King
The Lion King (2019) pic.twitter.com/A4t3UvSNPv— Not on Disney+ (@NotOnDisneyPlus) October 15, 2019