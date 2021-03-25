Last Call for Disney+ Subscriptions and Hulu Bundles Before the Price Hike

If you haven't got on board with Disney+ yet, now would be a good time to change that. The price of a Disney Plus subscription will rise by $1 per month ($7.99) or $10 ($79.99) on a yearly plan starting tomorrow, March 26th. So if you're game for the yearly plan, you can lock in 12-months for $69.99 right here if you act fast enough.

Note that the price of the Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus bundle will also rise to $14 per month or $20 per month if you go ad-free with Hulu. These plans don't have yearly subscription options, so you'll only be able to save for a single month of service. Again, you can explore those subscription options right here.

Even with the price hike Disney+ is still the best deal in streaming right now. It costs roughly half as much as popular Netflix and HBO Max plans, and you're getting access to Disney classics and new, blockbuster shows like Star Wars: The Mandalorian (and the upcoming spinoffs), the Hamilton movie, and Marvel series like WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The incredible content combined with the low price is why Disney is raking in subscribers to their Disney+ streaming service. Earlier this month, Disney+ passed 100 million subscribers globally:

“The enormous success of Disney+ —which has now surpassed 100 million subscribers—has inspired us to be even more ambitious, and to significantly increase our investment in the development of high-quality content,” said Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company, on Tuesday. “In fact, we set a target of 100+ new titles per year, and this includes Disney Animation, Disney Live Action, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. Our direct-to-consumer business is the Company’s top priority, and our robust pipeline of content will continue to fuel its growth."

