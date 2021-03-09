Disney+ Passes 100 Million Paid Subscribers Globally

✖

Disney+ has officially surpassed the 100 million paid subscriber mark. The streaming service which launched in 2019 has made its name with hit titles like The Mandalorian, WandaVision, and Hamilton while also getting some films which were intended for theatrical releases in the form of Soul, Raya and The Last Dragon, and Mulan. The young service is growing at a rate which is exceeded Disney's early projections as Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and Disney franchise programming seems to be drumming up quite a bit of buzz for audiences around the world with many territories yet to have the service available.

“The enormous success of Disney+ —which has now surpassed 100 million subscribers—has inspired us to be even more ambitious, and to significantly increase our investment in the development of high-quality content,” said Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company, on Tuesday. “In fact, we set a target of 100+ new titles per year, and this includes Disney Animation, Disney Live Action, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. Our direct-to-consumer business is the Company’s top priority, and our robust pipeline of content will continue to fuel its growth."

Disney+ launched in the U.S. on November 12, 2019, and has rolled out rapidly across Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Latin America, and most recently, Singapore.

With all eyes on the upcoming titles from Disney like Black Widow, the studio affirms they are poised to keep the Marvel Studios title slated for a theatrical release on May 7 with no plans of using the Premiere Access format for a simultaneous release in theaters and on the streaming service at an additional charge.

Following Disney's Investor Day event in December of 2020, the streaming service has been the clear focus for the Disney brand. A massive number of titles in the Star Wars and Marvel franchises are on the way in both animated and live-action form, as well as National Geogrpahic programming and eventually more adult-oriented content which will be made accessible by settings within the Disney+ apps.

The immediate slate for Disney+ sees the recent Premiere Access release of Raya and The Last Dragon, the entirety of the WandaVision series, and upcoming releases of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Star Wars' animated show The Bad Batch, and Marvel's Loki.

