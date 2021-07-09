Disney+: Every Movie and TV Show Arriving in July 2021

July is still a couple of weeks away, but Disney+ is already looking ahead to what the new month has in store. In all honesty, July 2021 may be one of the biggest release months to-date for Disney+, as the streaming service has a couple of new original shows set to make their debut, a highly-anticipated Marvel finale, and two massive blockbusters arriving via the Premier Access program. On Wednesday, Disney+ revealed the list of every movie and TV show making its way to the streaming service in July. This includes the premieres of shows like Monsters at Work and the reboot of Turner & Hooch. These shows follow Loki in Disney's new move to release original shows on Wednesdays. Speaking of Loki, the first season of the Marvel Studios series will come to a close on July 14th. Both Black Widow and Jungle Cruise are coming to Disney+ Premier Access in July, meaning that they will be available on the service for purchase the same day they hit theaters. You can take a look at the full July lineup below!

July 2 Breaking Bobby Bones (S1)

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (S1)

Disney Raven's Home (S4)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) - Ep. Lush And Wild Puerto Rico

The Sandlot

The Sandlot 2 High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 208 “Most Likely To”

When the Wildcats are benched from rehearsal for a week, tensions rise to the surface during Career Day. Big Red questions if Ashlyn understands his dreams; Howie makes a surprising move with Kourtney; E.J. shocks his dad with a revelation; and Ricky and Nini visit an old haunt. Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 110 “Common Ground”

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in “The Clone Wars”) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch—a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army—each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 102

Placed undercover at a boarding school known as The Institute, a group of orphans must foil a nefarious plot with global ramifications while creating a new sort of family along the way. Based on the bestseller by Trenton Lee Stewart which Time Magazine called "one of the best young adult books of all time," The Mysterious Benedict Society" stars Emmy Award winner Tony Hale in the titular role and features a standout ensemble of young actors.

July 7 Monsters At Work - Premiere Episode 101 “Welcome to Monsters, Incorporated”

When Tylor Tuskmon arrives at Monsters Incorporated to begin his dream job as a Scarer, he discovers that scaring is out and laughter is in. As a result he is temporarily reassigned to MIFT, the Monsters Incorporated Facilities Team. Loki - New Episode

Marvel Studios’ “Loki” features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new Disney+ series that takes place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs “Loki,” and Michael Waldron is head writer. Marvel Studios Legends - Black Widow

"Marvel Studios Legends" serves as an exciting refresher for the various heroes and villains making their way to the highly anticipated streaming shows premiering on Disney+, setting the stage for the upcoming adventures. The episodes will feature Black Widow.

July 9 Disney Junior Minnie's Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1)

Flicka

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) - Ep. The Great Smoky Mountains

Miraculous World: Shanghai, The Legend Of Ladydragon

Orca Vs. Great White (AKA: Killer Whale Vs. Shark)

Rogue Shark (AKA: Rogue Jaws)

Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth

When Sharks Attack (S7)

World's Biggest Bullshark Black Widow - Premier Access

In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller “Black Widow,” Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina. Directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, “Black Widow”—the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe— will launch simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access in most Disney+ markets on July 9, 2021 (additional fee required). High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 209 “Spring Break”

When Gina finds herself stranded at the airport over Spring Break, a surprise run-in changes her mind about what she wants. Meanwhile, the separated Wildcats find a way to bond over song during their break, as Ricky finally sees his mom again after their opening night run-in at "High School Musical." The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 103

Placed undercover at a boarding school known as The Institute, a group of orphans must foil a nefarious plot with global ramifications while creating a new sort of family along the way. Based on the bestseller by Trenton Lee Stewart which Time Magazine called “one of the best young adult books of all time,” The Mysterious Benedict Society” stars Emmy Award winner Tony Hale in the titular role and features a standout ensemble of young actors. Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 111 “Devil’s Deal”

"Star Wars: The Bad Batch" follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in "The Clone Wars") as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch—a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army—each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.

July 14 Loki - Finale

Marvel Studios’ “Loki” features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new Disney+ series that takes place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs “Loki,” and Michael Waldron is head writer. Monsters At Work - Episode 102 “Meet Mift”

When Tylor is initiated into MIFT during a bizarre ritual, he wants nothing more than to get away from his odd coworkers. But when an emergency strikes Monsters, Inc., MIFT kicks into action and Tylor develops a hint of respect for the misfit team.

July 16 The Croc That Ate Jaws

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) - Ep. Incredible Iceland

Meet Spidey And His Amazing Friends (Shorts) (S1)

Shark Attack Files (S1)

Shark Attack: The Paige Winter Story

Shark Gangs

We Bought A Zoo

When Sharks Attack (S7)

World's Deadliest Sharks High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 210 “The Transformation”

After rehearsals fall flat, the cast breaks into separate sleepovers to brainstorm Broadway-worthy ideas to outdo North High. But as the countdown to opening night looms, secrets rise between Nini and Gina, Seb and Carlos suffer their first fight, and Ricky receives an unexpected FaceTime call. The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 104

Placed undercover at a boarding school known as The Institute, a group of orphans must foil a nefarious plot with global ramifications while creating a new sort of family along the way. Based on the bestseller by Trenton Lee Stewart which Time Magazine called “one of the best young adult books of all time,” The Mysterious Benedict Society” stars Emmy® Award winner Tony Hale in the titular role and features a standout ensemble of young actors. Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 112 "Rescue On Ryloth"

"Star Wars: The Bad Batch" follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in "The Clone Wars") as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch—a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army—each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.

July 21 Turner & Hooch - Episode 101 “Forever And A Dog”

When uptight Deputy Marshal Scott Turner inherits Hooch, a giant unruly dog, his new pet destroys his apartment and seems dead set on destroying his career. Scott is desperate to get rid of Hooch, who seems to behave for everyone but him. But when a witness under Marshal protection is kidnapped, he realizes that the dog he never wanted may turn out to be the key to saving the day. Behind The Attraction - All Episodes Streaming

Peek beyond the magic of Disney Parks to discover what's Behind the Attraction! From Executive Producers Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and Brian Volk-Weiss, explore how Imagineers filled the Haunted Mansion with 999 happy haunts, how the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror™ transformed into Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! (while defying gravity in the process) and why Space Mountain took so long to launch. From the 1950s to today, from Jungle Cruise to "it's a small world" to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, Disney Parks attractions have amazed millions. And this is the story of how they did it. Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Loki

ASSEMBLED is an immersive documentary series examining the creation of Marvel Studios’ thrilling new shows and theatrical releases. Monsters At Work - Episode 103 “The Damaged Room”

When a human baby's room is damaged by a Jokester, Tylor has his first experience working with MIFT on the repairs. While the room is repaired, Mike and Sulley must take care of a human baby.

July 23 Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1) Ep. Mickey The Brave!

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) - Ep. Holy Mole Mexico

Ice Age: The Meltdown

Shark Attack Files (S1)

Walking With Dinosaurs (2013) Playing With Sharks - Premiere

From National Geographic Documentary Films, two-time Emmy-nominated director Sally Aitken and WildBear Entertainment, “Playing with Sharks” captures the life of Valerie Taylor—a woman ahead of her time whose life’s work has become the basis for much of what we know about sharks today. A fearless diver, cinematographer and pioneering conservationist, Valerie is a living legend and icon. Through remarkable underwater archival footage, along with interviews with Valerie herself, “Playing with Sharks” follows this daring ocean explorer’s trajectory from champion spearfisher to passionate shark protector. Stuntman - Premiere

From executive producers Dwayne Johnson (“Jungle Cruise”) and Dany Garcia from Seven Bucks Productions, and directed by Kurt Mattila, “Stuntman” chronicles the highs and lows of veteran Hollywood stuntman, Eddie Braun as he attempts what many argue is the most dangerous stunt in cinematic history. Following in the footsteps of his childhood idol, Evel Knievel, Braun reflects on having survived multiple car crashes, explosions, and death defying leaps over the course of his 30+ year career in film and television. Now, in his mid-50s and contemplating retirement, Braun decides to cap off an extraordinary career by recreating Evel Knievel’s infamous unsuccessful Snake River Canyon rocket jump. In 2018, “Stuntman” made its world premiere at the LA Film Festival, taking home the Audience Award choice winner for Best Documentary Feature. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 211 “Showtime”

It's opening night, and Nini hypes up her anxious castmates for their performance in front of the competition judge. But no East High opening night is complete without unexpected visitors, second chances, and big decisions about everyone's futures — together and apart. The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 105

Placed undercover at a boarding school known as The Institute, a group of orphans must foil a nefarious plot with global ramifications while creating a new sort of family along the way. Based on the bestseller by Trenton Lee Stewart which Time Magazine called “one of the best young adult books of all time,” The Mysterious Benedict Society” stars Emmy® Award winner Tony Hale in the titular role and features a standout ensemble of young actors. Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 113 “Infested”

"Star Wars: The Bad Batch" follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in "The Clone Wars") as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch—a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army—each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.

July 28 Turning The Tables With Robin Roberts - All Episodes Streaming

Get personal with Robin Roberts and some of Hollywood’s groundbreaking women as they bear witness to their incredible journeys on their path to purpose. Each episode is a profound conversation filled with emotion and inspiration. Listen to never-before-heard stories of how these groundbreakers came face-to-face with their vulnerability, authenticity and intuition. Discover their commonalities and learn how their stories and experiences created room for expansion and evolution. Chip ‘N’ Dale: Park Life - Episode 101 “Thou Shalt Nut Steal / The Baby Whisperer / It Takes Two To Tangle”

Dale makes a serious mistake when he steals the wrong dog’s chestnuts. / Chip meets his match in the baby enclosure on the wild, wild west side of the park. / Chip and Dale have always been joined at the hip but now they actually are! The Wonderful World Of Mickey Mouse - Batch 2 Premiere

In “The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse,” it's nothing but fun and excitement for Mickey and his best pals – Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy and Pluto - as they embark on their greatest adventures yet, navigating the curveballs of a wild and zany world where the magic of Disney makes the impossible possible. Each seven-minute short is filled with laugh-out-loud comedy, modern settings, timeless stories, new music and the unmistakable classic art style of the “Mickey Mouse” shorts. The series will include stories inspired by various lands at Disney parks and cameos by classic Disney heritage characters. Monsters At Work - Episode 104 “The Big Wazowskis”

Hoping to get in good with Mike, Tylor signs MIFT up to be Mike’s bowling team for the annual Monsters, Inc. Bowl-off-a-thon… only to discover that everyone at MIFT stinks at bowling. Turner & Hooch - Episode 102 “A Good Day To Dog Hard”

Scott and Hooch babysit a diplomat's daughter and wind up saving the Olympic Committee.