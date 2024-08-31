Star Wars: New Lightsaber Toy Shows off Retractable Blade

Star Wars fans should be on the lookout for a brand-new lightsaber toy with features you haven’t seen on an official release. Goliath has debuted it’s Power Saber line of glowing plastic swords. What makes these different from an “official” lightsaber? Well, for one they auto retract and extend. The visual of a kids lightsaber being able to deploy and go back down into the base by just pushing a button is wild. But, with the near-omnipresent popularity of Star Wars, why weren’t these scooped up for a brand partnership?

Over at The Verge, they did some digging and came up with a rough answer. Power Saber inventor, Yair Shilo was developing the idea with Hasbro and then the deal fell through. However, he was able to secure his patent and team with Goliath on a release. Hasbro has no hard feelings about the situation and offered an official statement. Hasbro said, “We greatly value our partnerships with inventors who bring us their ideas for toys and games. For a variety of reasons, we were unable to move forward with this particular concept.”

For those interested, here’s a description of the toy: “Power Saber is the world’s first fully auto extending & retracting saber. With motion based SFX, flash on clash & in an in-hilt LED, this saber delivers the most realistic experience. Extend the saber to 35”/90cm and get ready for battle! After battle, the Power Saber can be displayed on the included stand or carried around with the belt clip. This saber is suitable for kids ages 6 and up and recommended for any fan. Available in red & green, choose your side! Requires 4 x AA batteries (not included).”

The Future Of Lightsabers

Disney revealed a cool power retracting lightsaber a few years ago. But, it’s mostly lived on as a prototype. Hasbro continues to help produce official Star Wars and Lucasfilm toys. They’re looking towards the future now.

“We’re proud to deepen our close working relationship and collaborate with the Disney team to bring innovative and engaging play experiences to kids, fans, and families inspired by some of the world’s most iconic entertainment brands,” Eric Nyman, Chief Consumer Officer, Hasbro previously wrote. “In addition to a slate of new collectibles, figures, role play gear, and games for Star Wars and Marvel, it’s an honor to bring Indiana Jones back to Hasbro and help introduce the beloved franchise to a new generation of fans.”

