Disney+ Announces New TV and Movie Arrivals for July 2023

We're only halfway through the month of June, but Disney+ is already looking ahead to July, getting subscribers prepared for all of the movies and TV shows set to make their way to the service this summer. On Thursday, Disney unveiled the complete list of titles being added to Disney+ throughout the month of July. From Marvel TV episodes to beloved animated shorts, there is a lot to look forward to over the next month. Throughout the month of July, Disney+ will continue releasing new episodes of the Marvel Studios series Secret Invasion. The show premieres on June 20th, and its six-episode run will take it through the end of July. New episodes drop each Wednesday. Perhaps the most exciting addition to Disney+ is next month is a new batch of Bluey episodes. On July 12th, Disney+ will add 10 more episodes from the acclaimed kids show's third season. You can check out the complete list of Disney+ July additions below!

July 2 Bull Shark Bandits (special)

Bull Shark vs. Hammerhead (special)

Most Extreme Sharks (S1, 4 episodes)

Return of the White Shark (special)

Saved From a Shark (special)

Shark Below Zero (special)

Shark Eat Shark (special)

Sharkcano: Hawaii

Sharks vs. Dolphins: Bahamas Battleground (special)

When Sharks Attack 36 (S1, 6 episodes)

When Sharks Attack...And Why (S1, 5 episodes)

July 5 Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (S1, 5 episodes) Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire – All Episodes Streaming

This action-packed animated sci-fi anthology presents ten futuristic visions from Africa inspired by the continent's diverse histories and cultures. Executive produced by Oscar®-winning director Peter Ramsey, these ten short films made by a new generation of animation creators draw on uniquely African perspectives to imagine brave new worlds of advanced technology, aliens, spirits, and monsters. This is Africa as you've never seen it before. Secret Invasion – Episode 3

July 7 Aquamania

Bath Day

Building a Building

Figaro and Frankie

Goofy Gymnastics

The Skeleton Dance

July 12 Bluey (S3, 10 episodes)

UFOs: Investigating the Unknown (S1, 5 episodes)

Never Say Never with Jeff Jenkins (S1, 8 episodes) Secret Invasion – Episode 4

July 14 Yuzuru Hanyu Ice Story 2023 "Gift" at Tokyo Dome

Yuzuru Hanyu Ice Story 2023 "Gift" at Tokyo Dome

The first-ever solo ice show at Tokyo Dome, "GIFT," is a story that self-portrays Yuzuru Hanyu's life and future on the ice. This piece is produced by professional skater Yuzuru Hanyu, and directed by MIKIKO, who is known for using the latest technology stage production.

July 19 Grown-Ish (S5, 18 episodes)

Hailey's on It! (S1, 5 episodes)

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S5, 6 episodes)

SuperKitties (S1, 4 episodes)

America's Funniest Home Videos (S20-22) Secret Invasion – Episode 5

July 26 Life Below Zero: Port Protection Alaska (S6, 16 episodes)

Me & Mickey Shorts (S2, 10 episodes)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S2, 5 episodes)

Pretty Freekin Scary (S1, 7 episodes)

Raven's Home (S6, 5 episodes) Secret Invasion – Episode 6

Raven's Home (S6, 5 episodes) Secret Invasion – Episode 6

In Marvel Studios' new series Secret Invasion, set in the present day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart the imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.