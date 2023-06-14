Disney Previews New Mickey Mouse and Winnie the Pooh Shows

From the wonderful world of Mickey Mouse to the Hundred Acre Wood, Disney Branded Television is bringing new animated series to Disney Junior. Along with Disney Junior's Ariel, a new series inspired by the live-action The Little Mermaid, Disney announced the Disney+ Original short The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Steamboat Silly and the musical preschool series Disney Junior Wonderful World of Songs and Playdate with Winnie the Pooh. Below, see the first looks from Disney's "The Next 100" presentation at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival on Tuesday.

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Steamboat Silly (July 28th on Disney+)

Executive Producer: Paul Rudish

Producer: Philip M. Cohen

Director: Eddie Trigueros

Produced by: Disney Television Animation

The beloved Emmy Award-winning The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse shorts culminate with a final episode titled "Steamboat Silly," which follows Mickey Mouse and his friends as they must stop hundreds of old film reel versions of Mickey from wreaking havoc all over town. The short will debut July 28th on Disney+ as part of Disney's 100-year anniversary celebration.

Disney Junior Wonderful World of Songs (Disney Junior)

Executive Producer: Chris Hamilton

Co-Executive Producer: Elise Fachon

Producer: Greg Chalekian

Director: Henry Dalton

Produced by: OddBot Inc. in association with Disney Junior

These musical shorts for preschoolers celebrate the heritage of Disney with classic characters and songs from beloved movies, series and attractions that highlight the wonder and magic of the iconic brand. Performed by popular musical artists Rob Cantor and Genevieve Goings (Disney Junior Nursery Rhymes), the shorts feature reimagined versions of classic songs, including "Circle of Life" from The Lion King, "You Can Fly!" from Peter Pan, "How Far I'll Go" from Moana and "It's A Small World." The shorts will begin airing on Disney Junior and Disney+ in the U.S. this summer as part of Disney's 100-year anniversary celebration.

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (Disney Junior)

Executive Producer: Chris Hamilton

Co-Executive Producer: Elise Fachon

Producer: Greg Chalekian

Director: Jojo Ramos Patrick

Produced by: OddBot Inc. in association with Disney Junior

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh follows a young Pooh Bear as he enjoys playdates with his friends. Set in the exciting outdoors of the Hundred Acre Wood, these musical shorts emphasize collaborative play and the joy of spending time with others. Playdate with Winnie the Pooh is set to debut this summer in the U.S. and will then rollout globally.