The Santa Clauses: Disney+ Shares First Look at Season 2

Last holiday season, Tim Allen returned to the role of Santa Claus/Scott Calvin, the part he first played in the 1994 classic, The Santa Clause. Allen also portrayed Santa in two sequels before the new series, The Santa Clauses, debuted on Disney+ last year. Shortly after the show premiered, it was announced by the streamer that the series would be getting a second season. There have already been some casting announcements about the upcoming season, and now Disney+ is sharing a first look at Allen, Elizabeth Mitchell (Mrs. Claus/Carol), Elizabeth Allen-Dick (Sandra Calvin Claus), and Austin Kane (Cal Calvin Claus).

"Happy #HalfwaytotheHolidays! ✨ Here's a first look at season 2 of #TheSantaClauses, coming to #DisneyPlus," Disney+ shared on Instagram. You can check out the photo below:

Who Is Joining The Santa Clauses Season 2?

In addition to the return stars in the photo, The Santa Clauses is also expected to see the return of Devin Bright as Santa's elf bestie Noel as well as Matilda Lawler as Santa's chief of staff, Betty, and Laura San Giacomo as La Befana, the Christmas Witch.

Newcomers to the series include Eric Stonestreet as Magnus Antas AKA the Mad Santa, Marta Kessler as Olga, a "surly, take-no-prisoners gnome who doesn't understand 'feelings' and 'empathy' and sidekick to The Mad Santa." The Season 2 lineup also includes Liam Kyle as Gary, Isabella Bennett as Edie, Sasha Knight as Crouton, Ruby Jay as Riley, and Mia Lynn Bangunan as Pontoon. The series has also recast the role of the Easter Bunny, who will now be played by Saturday Night Live alum, Tracy Morgan. Currently, it's unclear if David Krumholtz will be back as everyone's favorite elf, Bernard.

"This franchise has had a lasting impact for so many families, truly becoming part of their annual holiday traditions," Disney Branded Television boss Ayo Davis announced in a press release. "Bringing it back as a series has been a true gift, and I'm grateful to our producing partners at 20th Television and, of course, Tim Allen and team, that we have yet another reason to celebrate this holiday season."

Are you excited about the second season of The Santa Clauses? Tell us in the comments! Currently, the new season does not have a release date, but we're willing to guess it will come out sometime around Thanksgiving.