Marvel Celebrates Disney+ Anniversary With New Where's Waldo-Style Poster

Disney+ has been in the streaming service landscape for a little over a year now, and it has already brought some buzz-worthy movies and TV shows to fans' fingertips. Between its ever-growing roster of original content and its library of legacy titles, there's a lot for Disney+ subscribers to check out -- something that was recently honored in a pretty endearing way. The one-year anniversary of Disney+'s launch occurred over the weekend, and the platform decided to celebrate with an epic Where's Waldo-like poster, imagining a city landscape filled with various Disney+ characters and Easter eggs. The poster, which was created by illustrator Ross Murray, was shared across the official social media accounts for Disney+, as well as Marvel and Pixar. The Marvel post has definitely resonated with fans, earning nearly 1 million likes on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marvel Entertainment (@marvel)

The poster is genuinely a sight to behold, with an impressive number of properties crossing over with each other in the city landscape. Everything from popular movie franchises like the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, and Avatar, to Disney Channel fan-favorites like Kim Possible, High School Musical, and Descendants, can all be spotted in the photo. There's also a fair share of love for the past year of Disney+ original series, including The Mandalorian, Earth to Ned, and The Right Stuff.

In the coming years, Disney+ is set to bring Marvel fans a whole new experience, with a slew of original live-action TV shows set to hit the platform. WandaVision is confirmed to be the first to do so, with news breaking last week that the series will debut in January of 2021. Following that, it's been confirmed that the platform will host MCU-canon series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, Moon Knight, Hawkeye, and What If?.

“I mean, first of all, with Marvel doing Disney+, it’s not at all the small screen, you know? It’s still the big screen, but streaming,” WandaVision showrunner Jac Schaeffer previously said of working on the series. “And so there’s still the same sense of grandeur and the same scope and the same opportunities and the same resources, so it just really feels like an enormous movie. We say it’s like a run of a comic, which is just really exciting to do.”

