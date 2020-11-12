Disney Offering a Collectible Key For The Disney+ One-Year Anniversary

It's hard to believe, but the Disney+ streaming service launched one year ago today on November 12th, 2019. It was an immediate hit thanks to a catalog of animated classics, Marvel blockbusters, and huge new shows like Star Wars: The Mandalorian. In fact, Disney+ and the streaming business in general is now the "primary focus" of the entire Disney company. That said, it's no wonder that Disney wants to celebrate the #Plusiversary with one of their popular collectible keys.

Indeed, Disney is offering a Disney+ collectible key with any $25 purchase here at shopDisney when you use the code DISNEYPLUSKEY at checkout. This offer will end on Sunday, November 15th (or while supplies last) so take advantage while you can. Disney is also pairing the key with a collection of t-shirts celebrating the Disney+ anniversary with popular imagery from Frozen, Star Wars: The Mandalorian, The Avengers, and more.

As noted, these Disney's collectible keys have been popular in the past, with many fetching high prices on eBay. Disney also has a Marvel Studios collectible key set on sale for $39.99.

If you want some tips about how to spend your $25, we suggest starting with their collection for The Mandalorian. There are some big shopDisney exclusives in there like the Baby Yoda Real Moves plush and this 11-inch Baby Yoda plush.

Interestingly, you should also be able to get the key when pre-ordering the Spider-Man: Miles Morales game for the PS4 and the PS5. You can check out our review of the game right here.

Finally, you can browse their top items in the Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel collections via the following links:

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.