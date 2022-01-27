Disney+ Movie Dethrones Netflix’s Don’t Look Up on Streaming Top 10 Charts

One Disney+ movie has dethroned Don’t Look Up on the Top 10 streaming charts. The Netflix smash was knocked down the rankings by none other than Encanto according to Nielsen. That should not come as a shock for anyone out there reading. (Willing to be a number of you are humming “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” right now reading this.) While Disney has come into conversation for pushing a number of animated movies to the streaming platform, the strategy seems to be working in this case. For what seemed like weeks, social media timelines were filled with fan posts and art about Encanto. It felt like the peak of Frozen all over again. But, as was reported this week, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” has surpassed “Let It Go” on the charts as well. How far can it climb? That’s anyone’s guess. However this is a huge step for Disney in the streaming era.

Previously, Bloomberg sat down with Lin-Manuel Miranda to talk about the wild success of this movie. He clearly didn’t expect this much fervor and is enjoying it all the same.

“By the time I got back [from vacation], ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ had kind of taken over the world along with the rest of the Encanto soundtrack,’” Miranda said with a laugh. “It helps you have the perspective of, ‘The opening weekend is not the life of the movie. It’s just the very roughest draft.’ Two months out, people are talking about Bruno, and his whole family.”

“I was saying to a friend: I think this is my ‘Send in the Clowns,’” Miranda explained. “‘Send in the Clowns’ was Stephen Sondheim’s only chart-topper. Who would have guessed out of the millions of songs he wrote that it would be ‘Send in the Clowns’? It feels random in one sense.”

“But on the other hand, we’ve all been locked up for two years,” he continued. “The notion of a bunch of voices happening within one home feels very resonant, with hindsight. There’s kind of a part for everyone to play in singing along with the song. If you’re not bopping to this melody, another melody is coming along in two seconds because almost every character gets a little feature in it.”

