Disney+ Releases New Mulan Trailer Ahead of Premium Access Debut

Disney+ has released a new Mulan trailer ahead of the movie’s premium access debut. It’s been a busy day over at the company’s offices as anticipation continues to build around the upcoming release. There were also some changes announced today as well, as Disney revealed that Mulan would be available for other Disney+ members three months from now. It’s been a winding road to this point for the movie as it was originally supposed to premiere in theaters just as the coronavirus pandemic was beginning in the United States. After that period, it became unclear if the movie would make its way to the streaming platform. Months later, here we are with Mulan poised to make its debut on the service soon.

As I previously wrote, Disney CEO Bob Chapek is unsure if this kind of release is in the cards for the other delayed blockbusters. He spoke on the decision to bring Mulan home alongside a physical release. However, the head man shocked some fans by saying that the company doesn’t anticipate this kind of release for all of Disney’s movies this year. (Black Widow fans reacted to the news exactly as you would have expected) MCU fans will have to see if Nat’s journey makes the cut on Disney+ later this year.

It’s the wall-running for us. Here's a special look at Disney's #Mulan, streaming this Friday exclusively on #DisneyPlus with Premier Access. For more info: https://t.co/qkcCGG7t7i pic.twitter.com/iSJ1jrOsf6 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) September 2, 2020

"We are looking at Mulan as a one-off as opposed to saying there's a new business windowing model we are looking at," Chapek said. "That said, we find it very interesting to be able to take a new offering to consumers at that $29.99 price and learn from it and see what happens not only in terms of the uptick of the number of subscribers we got on the platform but also the number of transactions we get on that PVOD offering."

Disney’s synopsis of the movie follows below:

“Mulan is the epic adventure of a fearless young woman who masquerades as a man in order to fight Northern Invaders attacking China. The eldest daughter of an honored warrior, Hua Mulan is spirited, determined, and quick on her feet. When the Emperor issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army, she steps in to take the place of her ailing father as Hua Jun, becoming one of China’s greatest warriors ever.”

