Mulan Confirmed to Be Released for All Disney+ Subscribers Without Extra Cost... But When?

With an ever-changing media landscape due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Disney is doing what it can to get Mulan safely in front of the masses. As the current plan stands, the House of Mouse is releasing the live-action remake of the animated classic in select theaters, wherever they're open on September 4th. Then, on the same day, Disney+ will be start carrying it as a "Premier Access" opportunity, meaning subscribers of the service can purchase it for $29.99 and stream it digitally from home.

Once purchased, the digital company will remain on a user's Disney+ account until their subscription expires — meaning once consumers purchase the Mulan Premier Access offering, they'll forever have it until they deactivate their account. At the end of the day, it's also a Disney movie so eventually, it will be available for free as part of the Disney+ library. The question remains — when exactly will free access for Mulan begin?

Early Saturday, online outlets began reporting the page for the movie on Disney+ listed the date of Mulan's free arrival as December 4th. "Watch before its release to all Disney+ subscribers on December 4, 2020," a screenshot of the page circulating online reads.

As of this writing, however, that page has been updated to remove the date. Now, the page simply reads "Watch with Premier Access before its release to all Disney+ subscribers." The page also includes a disclaimer reminding fans they need a Disney+ subscription in order to purchase Mulan this coming week.

Regardless of when Mulan hits Disney+ for free, the platform is already taking drastic measures to combine a free streaming library with the infrastructure needed to sell VOD products in-app. Despite the tech being there, Disney CEO Bob Chapek previously said Mulan will likely be a one-off offering.

"We are looking at Mulan as a one-off as opposed to saying there's a new business windowing model we are looking at," Chapek explained during an investor's call earlier this year.

Mulan hits Disney+ on September 4th.

