Alexander And The Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day Reboot In The Works At Disney

Though the 2014 feature film adaptation of the Judith Viorst children’s book was a relative hit for Walt Disney Studios, the company is set to reboot Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day. Deadline reports that the new version will be written by Matt Lopez, who has previously worked with Disney in the mid-00s when he penned the script for Bedtime Stories, Race to Witch Mountain, and The Sorcerer's Apprentice. According to the trade, this new film will "focus on a multigenerational Latinx family," an angle that Lopez has done for other properties as well include a new version of Father of The Bride for Warner Bros.

As with many other originals in the works at Walt Disney Studios, this film is being developed as a Disney+ original movie. The 2014 adaptation of the book featured Steve Carell and Jennifer Garner as the parents of the unlucky family with 13 Reasons Why star Dylan Minnette as their oldest son Anthony, Ray Donovan's Kerris Dorsey as daughter Emily, and The Visit's Ed Oxenbould in the titular role of Alexander.

Like the first film, 21 Laps and Jim Henson Company will produce the film, both having previously collaborated on the 2014 version. Film and TV fans will know 21 Laps as the production company of Stranger Things executive producer Shawn Levy, who has a varied history over the past two decades in Hollywood.

Levy and Disney will seemingly be working together a lot after the acquisition of Twentieth Century Fox by the House of Mouse as films previously produced for Fox quickly landed on the radar of Disney for their streaming service. Feature films like Cheaper by the Dozen and Night at the Museum (both directed by Levy) have already been announced to be rebooted by the company for Disney+, and with Disney also releasing the upcoming Free Guy then Levy will be getting lots of checks with mouse ears on them for years to come.

Originally published in 1972, Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day told the extensive tale of a boy that had a day where nothing went right, frequently resulting in him threatening to move to Australia. The feature film ups the ante naturally to not just Alexander but his entire family, which we can only imagine the reboot will do as well. Author Judith Viorst followed her original book with three sequels including "Alexander, Who Used to be Rich Last Sunday," "Alexander, Who's Not (Do You Hear Me? I Mean It!) Going to Move," and "Alexander Who's Trying His Best to Be the Best Boy Ever."