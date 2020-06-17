Disney+ Pushes Secret Society of Second-Born Royals to September

With Artemis Fowl marking the biggest Disney+ original release in June, the streaming service was looking ahead at a July that included two major originals. The recording of the original Hamilton cast on Broadway was moved from a theatrical 2021 release to a July 3rd debut on Disney+, while the film Secret Society of Second-Born Royals was going to follow two weeks later on July 17th. Unfortunately, Disney has decided to delay the release of the latter. The Disney+ original film has now been pushed back to the fall.

On Wednesday morning, when Disney revealed the list of new movies and TV shows coming to Disney+ in July, it also made the announcement that Secret Society of Second-Born Royals was no longer arriving on its planned premiere date. The film will now be released on Disney+ on September 25th.

"On Sep. 25, streaming a new kind of royal adventure," Disney+ announced in a tweet. "Secret Society of Second-Born Royals, an original movie, only on Disney+."

On Sep. 25, start streaming a new kind of royal adventure. Secret Society of Second-Born Royals, an Original Movie, only on #DisneyPlus. #SSSBR pic.twitter.com/2QmVghMo14 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) June 17, 2020

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Niles Fitch, Isabella Blake Thomas, Olivia Deeble, Noah Lomax, Faly Rakotohavana, Ashley Liao, Greg Bryk, Elodie Yung, and Skylar Astin. The film is directed by Anna Mastro from a script written by Alex Litvak and Andrew Green.

You can check out the official synopsis for Secret Society of Second-Born Royals below.

"Secret Society of Second Born Royals follows Sam, a teenage royal rebel second in line to the throne of the kingdom of Illyria. Just as Sam's disinterest in the royal way of life is at an all-time high, she discovers she has super-human abilities and is invited to join a secret society of similar extraordinary second-born royals charged with keeping the world safe. With guidance from their Secret Society instructor James, Sam and a new class of royal recruits must first learn to harness their new powers at a top-secret training camp before they can save the world."

Are you looking forward to watching Secret Society of Second-Born Royals on Disney+? Are you disappointed to see it pushed to the fall? Let us know in the comments!

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals will debut on Disney+ on September 25th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.