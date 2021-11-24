Hit Disney Film Once Again Tops Netflix Originals in Weekly Viewership Ratings

✖

Disney's Encanto continues to be the most dominant force in the world of streaming movies. The film is a worldwide phenomenon with music that has broken Frozen records, and fans just can't stop watching it on Disney+. Ever since Encanto arrived on Disney+ at the end of December it has been the most popular film on any streaming service, dominating the viewership charts week after week. That trend doesn't change with the release of the latest weekly streaming numbers.

On Thursday, Nielsen released streaming data for the week of February 28th to March 6th, and Encanto is once again leading the way for all movies. During that seven day-stretch, Encanto was viewed for a total of 864 million minutes, per Nielsen's metrics. That topped every other film from every other streaming service in that span.

The next-closest film to Encanto for that week was Tyler Perry's A Madea Homecoming. The Netflix original film racked up an impressive 746 million minutes, falling just short of the leader. Free Guy on Disney+ came in third with 487 million minutes-viewed, while the likes of Shrek 2, The Weekend Away, Just Like Heaven, West Side Story, Against the Ice, Shrek, and Battleship also made the list.

As popular as Encanto still is, there's a chance that the next round of numbers could see it finally lose the top movie spot. The Adam Project and Turning Red were both released as streaming exclusives on March 11th, each delivering big weekends for their respective services.

Encanto tells the story of a young Colombian woman named Mirabel, who is part of the magical Madrigal family. Everyone in her family is given a special "gift" when they're young, but Mirabel never received one, leading her to question her place in the Madrigal legacy. The film is directed by Bush and Byron Howard, with Charise Castro Smith serving as co-director. Bush and Castro Smith wrote the screenplay. Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda helped come up with the story for Encanto and wrote new music for the film.

Encanto stars Stephanie Beatriz, Maria Cecilia Botero, John Leguizamo, Jessica Darrow, Diane Guerrero, Angie Cepeda, Wilmer Valderrama, Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, and Ravi Cabot-Conyers.

Are you surprised by Encanto's sustained streaming success? Let us know in the comments!