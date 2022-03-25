Hit Disney Film Spends Another Week Dominating Netflix and Other Services on the Streaming Charts

Through the first two months of 2022, no film on any streaming service has been able to keep pace with Disney’s Encanto. Added to Disney+ on Christmas Eve, the hit animated film has been absolutely dominating the streaming charts week after week, further solidifying it as a total pop culture sensation. The streaming ratings continue to show just how popular Encanto has been, with the latest numbers acting as simply another chapter in the story of Encanto‘s dominance.

Nielsen recently revealed its streaming data from the week of February 21st through February 27th, showing the 10 most-watched titles in a few different categories. The movies list is once again topped by Encanto. The film faced some new competition that week but still managed to put up incredible numbers, despite being available on Disney+ for two entire months.

According to Nielsen, Encanto was viewed for nearly 1.2 billion minutes in the United States during that week. Netflix’s A Madea Homecoming and Free Guy (which had just been added to Disney+ at the time) both saw just north of 1 billion minutes-viewed. The gap between Encanto and other films seems to be getting smaller, but the Disney movie is still finding a way to top even the latest hits.

The popularity of Encanto likely isn’t going to die down any time soon. Disney+ just added a sing-along version of the film to its roster this past week. On Sunday, breakout hit song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” will be performed live for the very first time during the Oscars.

Encanto tells the story of a young Colombian woman named Mirabel, who is part of the magical Madrigal family. Everyone in her family is given a special “gift” when they’re young, but Mirabel never received one, leading her to question her place in the Madrigal legacy. The film is directed by Bush and Byron Howard, with Charise Castro Smith serving as co-director. Bush and Castro Smith wrote the screenplay. Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda helped come up with the story for Encanto and wrote new music for the film.

Encanto stars Stephanie Beatriz, Maria Cecilia Botero, John Leguizamo, Jessica Darrow, Diane Guerrero, Angie Cepeda, Wilmer Valderrama, Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, and Ravi Cabot-Conyers.

Have you been enjoying Encanto on Disney+? Let us know in the comments!