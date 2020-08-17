Disney+ Subscribers Want Two Spooky Movies Added in Time for Halloween
Disney+ subscribers want two frightening favorites added to the screaming service in time for the Halloween season: Tower of Terror and Under Wraps. The horror-themed television movies both aired in October 1997 — Tower of Terror on the Disney-owned ABC Network and Under Wraps on Disney Channel — but neither title is available to stream on Disney+, home to a newly-added Halloween collection with 20 seasonal favorites. Because DVD releases of both movies have gone out of print, and only Under Wraps can be purchased or rented on digital stores, subscribers are taking to social media to scare up support for their Disney+ debuts.
Users have tweeted about Tower of Terror and Under Wraps since Disney+ launched with hundreds of contemporary and classic movies in November, quickly pointing out the service was missing mummy movie Under Wraps, the first title branded as a "Disney Channel Original Movie." Other spooky Disney Channel features, including Phantom of the Megaplex and all four Halloweentown films, were immediately available on launch day.
"Where is Under Wraps, @disneyplus?" one subscriber tweeted days after the service’s November 12 release. Wrote another, "My Disney Plus-scapade might be over now that I have discovered they do not have Under Wraps."
Similar tweets requesting Tower of Terror have been directed at Disney+ since November, with some users tweeting at star Kirsten Dunst to get the haunted hotel movie added to the service. "@Disney please add Tower of Terror on Disney Plus. It's my favorite movie and I can't find it anymore," one fan recently tweeted.
In Under Wraps, friends Marshall (Mario Yedidia), Amy (Clara Bryant), and Gilbert (Adam Wylie) accidentally free Harold (Bill Fagerbakke), a bumbling, 3,000-year-old mummy, who will turn to dust if he's not returned to his sarcophagus by midnight on Halloween.
Inspired by the Disney theme park ride, Tower of Terror drops disgraced journalist Buzzy Crocker (Steven Guttenberg) and niece Anna (Kirsten Dunst) into the Hollywood Tower Hotel, where five people disappeared under mysterious circumstances in 1939.
Subscribers can request film and television titles by visiting the Disney+ Help Center. From there, click "Give Feedback" and select "Request a film or show" from the dropdown menu.
#disneyplus doesn't have the hit TV movie "Under Wraps."
How will I survive? @disneyplus
"All by myseeeeeeelf, don't wanna be... all by myseeeeeelf!"
How @disneyplus not going to have Under Wraps on the app!! IT'S ONE OF THE BEST HALLOWEEN MOVIES BESIDES HALLOWEENTOWN!!! HOOOOOOOOW!!! #addunderwraps
Hey @disneyplus I love you like a lot but why isn't Tower of Terror streaming?! This move is absolutely phenomenal in every way and you know there is a ride based on it...
@disneyplus when is tower of terror coming to disney plus?? One of my fav movies
@disneyplus @Disney please add Under Wraps to Disney plus
Okay, okay, my Disney Plus-scapade might be over now that I have discovered they do not have Under Wraps.
@Disney please add Tower of Terror on Disney plus. It's my favorite movie and I can't find it any more.
Can Disney+ pleaseee put the Tower of Terror movie with Kirsten Dunst for streaming?? Such a classic and one of my fave rides!
YO @disneyplus WHEN DO WE GET UNDER WRAPS!!!
Someone explain to me how @disneyplus doesn't have Under Wraps in their catelog?!?! This is easily one of, if not the best DCOM movie of all time! It's literally their first DCOM film ever!!
Still disappointed the Tower of Terror movie (yes, there is one) isn't on #DisneyPlus. Steve Guttenberg and Kirsten Dunst. Get in!
So #disneyplus said all Disney movies and didn't put tower of terror ?
#DisneyPlus how y'all gonna have every other DCOM but not two of the best - The Paper Brigade and Under Wraps
Hey @disneyplus why don't you have the movie "Under Wraps" ?? That was one of my favs!
@disneyplus #DisneyPlus Ok what other streaming service does this?...none! Just requested Tower of Terror to be added to the Disney+ line up!
I'm kind of annoyed #DisneyPlus doesn't have tower of terror.
#DisneyPlus @disneyplus you have just about every movie I'm looking for except Under Wraps. Any plans of adding that one?
Wait, Under Wraps isn't on Disney+, though!
I need @disneyplus to put Tower of Terror and Susie Q on this platform please and thank you.
Why isn't Tower of Terror on Disney+? I know I'm probably the only person who watched it over and over as a kid but like...I need it. Will it be added later?
I'm loving #DisneyPlus but I just wish they had the overlooked and underrated Disney Channel Original, "Under Wraps".
So can #DisneyPlus add Under Wraps to their app? Man, I wanted to watch that movie so bad and it's not on there
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.