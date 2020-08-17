Disney+ Subscribers Want Two Spooky Movies Added in Time for Halloween

Disney+ subscribers want two frightening favorites added to the screaming service in time for the Halloween season: Tower of Terror and Under Wraps. The horror-themed television movies both aired in October 1997 — Tower of Terror on the Disney-owned ABC Network and Under Wraps on Disney Channel — but neither title is available to stream on Disney+, home to a newly-added Halloween collection with 20 seasonal favorites. Because DVD releases of both movies have gone out of print, and only Under Wraps can be purchased or rented on digital stores, subscribers are taking to social media to scare up support for their Disney+ debuts.

Users have tweeted about Tower of Terror and Under Wraps since Disney+ launched with hundreds of contemporary and classic movies in November, quickly pointing out the service was missing mummy movie Under Wraps, the first title branded as a "Disney Channel Original Movie." Other spooky Disney Channel features, including Phantom of the Megaplex and all four Halloweentown films, were immediately available on launch day.

"Where is Under Wraps, @disneyplus?" one subscriber tweeted days after the service’s November 12 release. Wrote another, "My Disney Plus-scapade might be over now that I have discovered they do not have Under Wraps."

Similar tweets requesting Tower of Terror have been directed at Disney+ since November, with some users tweeting at star Kirsten Dunst to get the haunted hotel movie added to the service. "@Disney please add Tower of Terror on Disney Plus. It's my favorite movie and I can't find it anymore," one fan recently tweeted.

In Under Wraps, friends Marshall (Mario Yedidia), Amy (Clara Bryant), and Gilbert (Adam Wylie) accidentally free Harold (Bill Fagerbakke), a bumbling, 3,000-year-old mummy, who will turn to dust if he's not returned to his sarcophagus by midnight on Halloween.

Inspired by the Disney theme park ride, Tower of Terror drops disgraced journalist Buzzy Crocker (Steven Guttenberg) and niece Anna (Kirsten Dunst) into the Hollywood Tower Hotel, where five people disappeared under mysterious circumstances in 1939.

Subscribers can request film and television titles by visiting the Disney+ Help Center. From there, click "Give Feedback" and select "Request a film or show" from the dropdown menu.

