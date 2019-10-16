Here Are the Most Notable Movies Missing From Disney+ Launch Day Lineup

The House of Mouse kicked this week off in style, using social media to promote the massive library of titles that will be available on the Disney+ streaming service when it arrives next month. Monday morning began with the Disney+ Twitter account embarking on a more than 600 tweet thread announcing each and every title that will be streaming on its November 12th launch day. This caused a massive conversation online about the forgotten films everyone is excited to watch when Disney+ debuts, but it also got people talking about all of the notable titles left off of the list.

Sky High, National Treasure, Captain America: Civil War, The Mighty Ducks, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and plenty of other notable Disney-owned movies were totally missing from the Disney+ launch roster.

Some of these titles are currently streaming on other platforms, like Netflix, HBO, and Amazon. Others are just mysteriously missing and it’s hard to figure out why. Regardless, there are plenty of titles that fans will have to wait a while to watch on Disney+.

Here are some of the most notable:

The Mighty Ducks

You may have noticed the Mighty Ducks animated series was listed on the Disney+ launch roster, but all of the live-action films were totally missing. There were three Mighty Ducks movies released from 1992 to 1996, and though they were never exactly hits with critics, they have become some of the most beloved sports movies from that decade.

So why aren’t they on Disney+? Since the Mighty Ducks movies were released by Disney, they will of course be arriving on Disney+ at some point in the future. The entire trilogy is currently airing/streaming on HBO, which could be the reason why they aren’t available for Disney on day one.

It’s also worth noting that Sky High is streaming on HBO as well, likely leading to its absence on Disney+.

National Treasure

National Treasure is one of Disney’s more exciting live-action movies that wasn’t based on an already existing property, so it’s disappointing that it won’t be on the streaming service come launch day. Strangely, National Treasure: Book of Secrets, the film’s sequel, will be on Disney+ from the jump.

The “why” of this one is pretty easy, considering National Treasure is still streaming on Netflix. Disney had a long-running pact with Netflix to stream some of its movies, and National Treasure is likely a part of that.

The same goes for films like Tarzan and John Carter.

Cool Runnings

Starring John Candy as the unlikely coach of the Jamaican olympic bobsled team, Cool Runnings has gained quite a devoted audience over the years. Sadly, it isn’t on the launch day roster of Disney+.

You can currently stream Cool Runnings on Cinemax. Perhaps when that contract runs its course, the film will finally make its way to Disney+.

X-Men and Fox Movies

The X-Men films were always going to be a question mark for Disney+, considering the properties just came to the House of Mouse in the deal for Fox. That said, there were some that thought Disney would want to put all of its Marvel projects under one roof, regardless of where they were originally made.

If the X-Men movies do come to Disney+ at some point, they will arrive without three of the most popular entries in the series: Deadpool, Logan, and Deadpool 2. There’s almost no chance that R-rated content ends up on Disney+.

Live-Action Remakes

Of Disney’s recent wave of live-action remakes, only Pete’s Dragon is present on the Disney+ launch list. Beauty and the Beast, Maleficent, Cinderella, and The Jungle Book are all missing from the bunch.

These will obviously be coming to Disney+ at some point, there’s just no telling when at this point.

Star Wars

The majority of the Star Wars films are a part of the Disney+ lineup, but The Last Jedi and Solo are still missing. Like other films previously mentioned in this piece, contracts with Netflix are likely to blame.

Both movies are currently available on Netflix, and they’ll probably come to Disney+ once they’re finished.

MCU

The biggest bit of missing property on the Disney+ launch plan definitely belongs to Marvel Studios. The most popular franchise in the world consists of more than 20 films in all, but only seven of them will be available to stream on Disney+ this November.

Streaming rights to these movies are likely scattered across multiple services, with Netflix retaining the lion’s share. Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Thor: Ragnarok, and Ant-Man and the Wasp are all currently on that one platform.

Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home were always going to be doubtful for Disney+, considering they were produced and distributed by Sony despite being tied to the MCU.

Disney has confirmed that Avengers: Endgame will be available in December.

Newest Films

It should go without saying but all of the newest movies released by Disney won’t be coming to Disney+ just yet. Captain Marvel and Dumbo are the only 2019 movies on the opening day roster, and Avengers: Endgame is scheduled for December.

Movies like The Lion King, Toy Story 4, and Frozen 2 will only stream on Disney+, so you don’t have to worry about that. It will just take about seven months or so from the time they hit theaters to arrive on the streaming platform.