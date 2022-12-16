Disney Releases 2022-2023 Movie Slate Image

✖

Disney revealed its full movie slate for both 2022 and 2023 during a presentation at CinemaCon on Wednesday. Producer Jon Landau ran through the entire lineup, starting off with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (slated to premiere on May 6) followed by Lightyear (June 17), The Bob's Burgers Movie (May 27), Thor: Love and Thunder (July 8), The Banshees of Inisherin (Oct. 21), a re-release of Avatar (Sept. 24), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Nov. 11), Amsterdam (Nov. 4), The Menu (Nov. 18), Strange World (Nov. 23), Avatar: The Way of Water (Dec. 16), The Marvels (Feb. 17, 2023), The Haunted Mansion (March 10, 2023), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5, 2023), Indiana Jones (June 30, 2023), The Little Mermaid (May 26, 2023) and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (July 28, 2023). Stay tuned for more information on the releases of all the films as they become available!

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness released a brand new clip earlier this week confirming the arrival of The Illuminati, an infamous group from Marvel Comics. The film's version seems to extend its influence across the multiverse and will reportedly include some version of Professor Xavier played by Patrick Stewart.

"I think it's really exciting, and I think that this corner of the MCU is expanding in this really interesting way, it's just taking on a life of its own," Chiwetel Ejiofor said in a recent interview with ComicBook. Ejiofor will appear in the film as Mordo and is shown in the trailer introducing the Illuminati. "With Sam Raimi as well, it's a really thrilling way of tying things together. These characters have depth and reach, and all of these skills and their interactions between each other and their interactions out in the world are becoming more complex, involved, and rich. I think it's going to be exciting."

Marvel Studios released an official description of the film which reads, "Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called 'the Multiverse.' To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange."