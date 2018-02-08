Disney Inaugural Streaming Service Slate To Include Marvel And Star Wars Titles

Disney’s streaming service is already starting to take shape, and now we know some of the first projects that will be a part of it.

Disney has been meeting with several people within the creative community about its new service, and from those discussions, a few things have become clear (via Deadline). The first of which is the presence of Marvel and Star Wars in the original content category.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Projects that are in development include a 3 Men and a Baby reboot, Sword and the Stone, and Timmy Failure, which will be directed by Tom McCarthy. There are also TV projects in the works, which includes a new High School Musical (presumably a reboot) as well as an animated Monsters Inc, a live-action Marvel project, and a Star Wars project.

Don Quixote, Lady and the Tramp, The Paper Magician, Stargirl, and Togo are priority projects as well for the service. The Don Quixote project is based on a script by Billy Ray, and Stargirl will be directed by Julia Hart and Togo will be directed by Ericson Core.

There are also some projects in post-production, which include Magic Camp (directed by Mark Waters) and Noelle, which stars Anna Kendrick, Bill Hader, and Shirley MacLaine.

Disney has some practical goals in place for delivering these and other projects to the service. They plan to generate four to five original movies and five TV series to the service in the first year. Now, on the television side, 10 episodes are expected to cost from $25 million to $35 million, but Disney seems open to more expensive series, which could be in the $100 million range for a 10 episode season.

That said, don’t expect R-rated fare like Game of Thrones or The Walking Dead to show up anytime soon. Disney also revealed that the R-Rated projects will go to Hulu, while the Marvel titles like Jessica Jones, Daredevil, and the like will stay on Netflix.

Disney’s new streaming service is certainly ambitious, and it will be interesting to watch it all fall into place as it readies for its Fall 2019 debut.