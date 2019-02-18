‘Toy Story 4’ LEGO Sets Revealed

A first look at LEGO sets for Disney-Pixar’s upcoming Toy Story 4 have surfaced online.

They are super dope tho

The sets show figures for Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), Jessie (Joan Cusack), Rex (Wallace Shawn), the Little Green Men (Jeff Pidgeon), carnival prize newcomers Ducky (Keegan-Michael Key) and Bunny (Jordan Peele), and the returned Bo Peep (Annie Potts).

Also spotted is RC, the remote control car that once belonged to the toys’ former owner, Andy. Toy Story 3 revealed RC was among the toys who, like Bo Peep, was sold or given away by the events of 3.

RC makes a cameo appearance in Toy Story 4 as seen in a clip depicting a flashback set in the room belonging to Molly, Andy’s younger sister and Bo’s original owner.

“Like most people, I assumed that Toy Story 3 was the end of the story,” Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley previously said in a past press statement.

“And it was the end of Woody’s story with Andy. But just like in life, every ending is a new beginning. Woody now being in a new room, with new toys, and a new kid, was something we have never seen before. The questions of what that would be like became the beginning of an entertaining story worth exploring.”

In addition to Ducky and Bunny, Toy Story 4 will introduce another new toy to be voiced by John Wick star Keanu Reeves. The character, who has yet to be revealed, may have made a secret cameo appearance in last summer’s Incredibles 2.

Woody has always been confident about his place in the world, and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. So when Bonnie’s beloved new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky , declares himself as ‘trash’ and not a toy, Woody takes it upon himself to show Forky why he should embrace being a toy. But when Bonnie takes the whole gang on her family’s road trip excursion, Woody ends up on an unexpected detour that includes a reunion with his long-lost friend Bo Peep. After years of being on her own, Bo’s adventurous spirit and life on the road belie her delicate porcelain exterior. As Woody and Bo realize they’re worlds apart when it comes to life as a toy, they soon come to find that’s the least of their worries.

Toy Story 4 releases June 21.