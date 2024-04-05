Toy Story 5 Release Date Announcement Has Fans Buzzing

Toy Story 5 is coming in 2026 and fans have some thoughts.

By Aaron Perine

Toy Story 5 getting a release date has all the fans on social media buzzing. Today, Disney announced a whole host of release dates. Toy Story 5 is now scheduled for release on June 19, 2026. So, that year will include Woody and his pals, an Avengers movie, a Mandalorian movie and live-action Moana. Disney CEO Bob Iger talked about leaning into their franchise more during a previous shareholders meeting. Days like today on the Internet show that the executive wasn't playing around at all when they said the company would embrace IP even more.

During that investor call, Iger said, "And today, I'm so pleased to announce that we have sequels in the works from our animation studios to some of our most popular franchises: Toy Story, Frozen, and Zootopia. We'll have more to share about this production soon, but this is a great example of how we're leaning into our unrivaled brands and franchises."

"And so, with that goal in mind, we will focus even more on our core brands and franchises, which have consistently delivered higher returns. We will aggressively curate our general entertainment content," the executive continued. "We will reassess all markets we have launched in and also determine the right balance between global and local content. We'll adjust our pricing strategy, including a full examination of our promotional strategies."

What do you think about the idea of a Toy Story 5? Check out the reactions down below!

It could be a while

prevnext

Prepare your wallet

prevnext

Strange, but a FACT

prevnext

These toys rock

prevnext

Franchises are big business

prevnext

Hoping for the best!

prevnext

Wait and see

prevnext

LOL live look

prev
0comments

Related:

Start the Conversation

of