Toy Story 5 Release Date Announcement Has Fans Buzzing
Toy Story 5 is coming in 2026 and fans have some thoughts.
Toy Story 5 getting a release date has all the fans on social media buzzing. Today, Disney announced a whole host of release dates. Toy Story 5 is now scheduled for release on June 19, 2026. So, that year will include Woody and his pals, an Avengers movie, a Mandalorian movie and live-action Moana. Disney CEO Bob Iger talked about leaning into their franchise more during a previous shareholders meeting. Days like today on the Internet show that the executive wasn't playing around at all when they said the company would embrace IP even more.
During that investor call, Iger said, "And today, I'm so pleased to announce that we have sequels in the works from our animation studios to some of our most popular franchises: Toy Story, Frozen, and Zootopia. We'll have more to share about this production soon, but this is a great example of how we're leaning into our unrivaled brands and franchises."
Toy Story 5 gets an official release date of June 19, 2026 pic.twitter.com/WeQqdMC5Xc— ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) April 5, 2024
"And so, with that goal in mind, we will focus even more on our core brands and franchises, which have consistently delivered higher returns. We will aggressively curate our general entertainment content," the executive continued. "We will reassess all markets we have launched in and also determine the right balance between global and local content. We'll adjust our pricing strategy, including a full examination of our promotional strategies."
What do you think about the idea of a Toy Story 5? Check out the reactions down below!
It could be a while
prevnext
Toy Story is Pixar's Biggest FRANCHISE
No Pixar film has ever had 5 FILMS and a spinoff. This shows that Toy Story could go on for about another 10 years or hopefully they will end it with TOY STORY 5 which comes out June 19, 2026 pic.twitter.com/A7r66VkMWW— ⭐ The Lazer ⭐ (@TheLazerOffical) April 5, 2024
Prepare your wallet
prevnext
Disney releasing The Mandalorian & Grogu, Toy Story 5, and the live-action Moana all in the summer of 2026 like pic.twitter.com/1uiVVrv2aL— Anthony DiPiero (@AnthonyDiPiero7) April 5, 2024
Strange, but a FACT
prevnext
we really got Toy Story 5 before a new rihanna album pic.twitter.com/b1QwuR2MSU— alex 𐚁 (@cliqueminaj) April 5, 2024
These toys rock
prevnext
If the Toy Story 5 cast of toys came from my childhood: https://t.co/llBYvQZooC pic.twitter.com/MbMfyxW44d— cynthia’s voice box (@cynthiaspickle) April 5, 2024
Franchises are big business
prevnext
The reason Toy Story 5 is happening https://t.co/7FwMMfhjP1 pic.twitter.com/TFgWwoAPZ1— Sarah 🚗⚡️ 🇵🇸 | Lightning McQueen Fanatic (@McqueenStan) April 2, 2024
Hoping for the best!
prevnext
Pixar has officially announced the release date for Toy Story 5. The film is due to come out on June 19, 2026. I won’t lie when I say I’m not convinced we need another Toy Story as a fifth film seems excessive, but I do have hope that Pixar can make this work. We’ll see. pic.twitter.com/YD7VvMDwuH— Animated Antic (@Animated_Antic) April 5, 2024
Wait and see
prevnext
Toy Story 5 will officially release in theaters on June 19th, 2026
Here's hoping it's decent but... we'll see. pic.twitter.com/upQtnMO6sZ— TRAFON(s Backup Account) (@RiseFallNickBck) April 5, 2024
LOL live look
prev
Toy Story 5: https://t.co/Oah9EJQju7 pic.twitter.com/ikhiD5Ue0D— Bootleg Bay! (@BootlegItems) April 5, 2024