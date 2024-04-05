The Mandalorian & Grogu: Star Wars Movie Official Release Date Confirmed

Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu movie has an official release date!

The Mandalorian & Grogu will be released in theaters on May 22, 2026. That date serves as a lead-in to Memorial Day weekend, positioning The Mandalorian & Grogu to potentially walk away with a hefty box office bounty.

We previously heard that this May 2026 release date for The Mandalorian & Grogu, but now Disney has officially confirmed it. The news comes along with Disney's latest revised slate for its releases, which includes new official release dates for Toy Story 5, Moana 2, TRON Ares, and the conspicuously-titled "Nightbitch" starring Amy Adams.

What Is The Mandalorian & Grogu About?

Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu will be a feature-length spinoff of The Mandalorian TV series, starring the principal characters of Din Djarin (aka The Mandalorian) and his young ward Grogu (aka "Baby Yoda"). The exact plot details of the film are unknown, but there are a lot of surrounding details in the Star Wars universe that provide hints.

The Ahsoka TV series set up Grand Admiral Thrawn's return to the Star Wars galaxy, while also establishing his alliance with the Nightsisters, the clan of witches that combine magic and Force use. There are also Imperial remnants still lurking; a whole new culture of Mandalorians re-settling on Mandalore, and mysteries about both Din Djarin and Grogu's pasts that still need answering. The Mandalorian & Grogu movie could mine any of that for its story.

While The Mandalorian co-creator Jon Favreau will direct this film (and executive produce), his partner Dave Filoni will be directing the big 'Mando Verse' crossover movie that brings together all the Star Wars characters of the New Republic era in one event film. The connection between that film and this Mandalorian & Grogu film remains to be seen, but they both could be feeding into one another in any number of ways. There are also the big 'bookend' films in development: The Dawn of the Jedi movie that James Mangold (Logan, Indiana Jones 5) is directing, and the New Jedi Order movie featuring the return of Daisy Ridley's Rey. Star Wars loves creating backdoor launches for its new projects (i.e., using one project to set up another), so Mandalorian & Grogu could have unexpected ties to those films, as well.

Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy has described The Mandalorian & Grogu as a "new story" that is "a perfect fit for the big screen." That's pretty much been the company line for this project, with Favreau adding that "I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created. The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting."

The Mandalorian & Grogu will be in theaters on May 22, 2026

Source: Deadline