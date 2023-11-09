Disney's Wish First Reactions Call Film "Pure Magic"

The latest from Walt Disney Animation is a hit with early audiences.

By Adam Barnhardt

Wish is meant to celebrate the past century of Disney storytelling, combining modern computer-generated animation with the processes of yesteryear. Members of the press finally got to see the film at Wednesday's red carpet premiere for the picture, and they're loving it with their overwhelming positive first reactions.

"With a nod to Walt Disney's musical legacy as the company marks 100 years, Walt Disney Animation Studios Wish welcomes audiences to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star," Disney's official synopsis for the film reads. "Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen." 

Beautiful

Magical & Inspiring

Celebration of Hope

Back to Form

Pure Heart

Pure Magic

"Featuring the voices of Academy Award®-winning actor Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as Magnifico, and Alan Tudykas Asha's favorite goat, Valentino, the film is helmed by Oscar®-winning director Chris Buck ("Frozen," "Frozen 2") and Fawn Veerasunthorn ("Raya and the Last Dragon"), and produced by Peter Del Vecho("Frozen," "Frozen 2") and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster Jones ("Encanto"). Jennifer Lee ("Frozen," "Frozen 2") executive produces—Lee and Allison Moore ("Night Sky," "Manhunt") are writers on the project."

