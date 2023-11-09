Disney's Wish First Reactions Call Film "Pure Magic"
The latest from Walt Disney Animation is a hit with early audiences.
Wish is meant to celebrate the past century of Disney storytelling, combining modern computer-generated animation with the processes of yesteryear. Members of the press finally got to see the film at Wednesday's red carpet premiere for the picture, and they're loving it with their overwhelming positive first reactions.
"With a nod to Walt Disney's musical legacy as the company marks 100 years, Walt Disney Animation Studios Wish welcomes audiences to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star," Disney's official synopsis for the film reads. "Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen."
#Wish is indeed a celebration of Disney’s 100 years! Asha and the gang are a bright and amazing addition to the roster of Disney characters. Arianna, and Chris have excellent performances. Love Star and Valentino. The Animation is so beautiful. pic.twitter.com/mFpDhjzXlD— Caiden Reed | Ghostface-Doo (@caiden_reed) November 9, 2023
#Wish/ #WishMovie is ENCHANTING & DAZZLING. A magical, inspiring fairy tale & heroine for a new generation. I was swept away by the animation & musical splendor that blends classical & modern techniques brilliantly. Ariana DeBose & Chris Pine shine bright. @DisneyWishMovie pic.twitter.com/E4GWImd2M3— Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) November 9, 2023
Combining next gen technology with timeless storytelling, #Wish looks like nothing you’ve seen before and feels exactly like your favorite Disney animated feature — whatever it is. A celebration of hope, community and self actualization and 100 years of Disney magic. Loved it⭐️ pic.twitter.com/l5Hli2IyXZ— Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) November 9, 2023
#Disney is back to form with @DisneyWishMovie!
Featuring a super catchy soundtrack by Julia Michaels, #Wish is both a homage to Disney animation history and an inspired breakthrough tale about the power of courage and community. – @artbyatlas0 pic.twitter.com/9TF4qkS5sf— POC Culture (@POCculture) November 9, 2023
#Wish is pure heart. You can really feel the care that went into celebrating Disney's 100th. The songs are great, which is always my main concern. Ariana DeBose sounds amazing, Chris Pine oozes villainous charm, and Alan Tudyk is hilarious. But Star is the star! pic.twitter.com/1ziQW5W34Q— Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) November 9, 2023
Disney's Wish is PURE MAGIC! The PERFECT way to celebrate 100 yrs! Asha is loveable, Magnifico is the villain you'll LOVE to HATE, Star & Valentino are adorable sidekicks, while Asha's friends bring the comedy! A wonderful story of hope with catchy music & many Easter eggs! #Wish pic.twitter.com/16GyGsWM5J— Tessa Smith – Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) November 9, 2023
"Featuring the voices of Academy Award®-winning actor Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as Magnifico, and Alan Tudykas Asha's favorite goat, Valentino, the film is helmed by Oscar®-winning director Chris Buck ("Frozen," "Frozen 2") and Fawn Veerasunthorn ("Raya and the Last Dragon"), and produced by Peter Del Vecho("Frozen," "Frozen 2") and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster Jones ("Encanto"). Jennifer Lee ("Frozen," "Frozen 2") executive produces—Lee and Allison Moore ("Night Sky," "Manhunt") are writers on the project."
