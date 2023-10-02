Disney's Wish Funko Pops Are On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Walt Disney Animation Studios upcoming film Wish follows Asha (Ariana DeBose) as she sets out to protect the kingdom of Rosas from its ruler, King Magnifico (Chris Pine), who has the power to grant wishes. If you're excited to see this film when it hits theaters in November, you'll be happy to know that uou can now get Asha and King Magnifico in Funko Pop form along with Dahlia, Valentino, Queen Amaya and more.

A breakdown of the first wave of Funko Pops and Plush inspired by Disney's Wish can be found below complete with pre-order links.

Wish co-director Fawn Veerasunthorn had the following to say about the film:

"We have been inspired by so many iconic films over Disney Animation's 100 years, especially stories where we explore the power of someone with a wish, combined with the conviction to make that wish come true. Being able to honor that legacy with this incredible story and these amazing characters has been a joy for our entire team."

Here's the official synopsis for the movie:

In Wish, Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force-a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe-the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico-to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen. Featuring the voices of Academy Award-winning actor Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as Magnifico, and Alan Tudyk as Asha's favorite goat, Valentino, the film is helmed by Oscar®-winning director Chris Buck ("Frozen," "Frozen 2") and Fawn Veerasunthorn ("Raya and the Last Dragon"), produced by Peter Del Vecho ("Frozen," "Frozen 2") and co-produced by Juan Pablo Reyes ("Encanto").

Jennifer Lee ("Frozen," "Frozen 2") executive produces-Lee and Allison Moore ("Night Sky," "Manhunt") are writers on the project. With original songs by Grammy®-nominated singer/songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer/songwriter/musician Benjamin Rice, plus score by composer Dave Metzger, "Wish" opens only in theaters on Nov. 22, 2023.