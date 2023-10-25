Disney's Wish Unveils Chris Pine Villain Song

Walt Disney Animation just released the big villain song from Wish, as sung by Chris Pine. "This Is The Thanks I Get," performed by the beloved actor, is a part of Disney's "Wish Wednesdays." Each week in the lead-up to the movie, they'll release another clip or song from the soundtrack. For this movie, King Magnifico dialed up the drama. Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Julia Michaels teamed with fellow Grammy-winner Benjamin Rice for the original songs from Wish. Pine plays the charming King who controls the wishes that people make. In a release, the minds behind the film discussed the new song.

"We just had a blast with it," director Chris Buck said. "The visuals are terrific—he's the King and he feels like nobody respects him. It's been a while since we've had a good villain song, so Julia and Ben just went for it."

"He's charismatic; he's handsome—and he knows it—but I think he truly believes their wishes are safest in his hands," added executive producer Jennifer Lee. "So when Asha exposes the flaw in his philosophy, he feels underappreciated and threatened."

"We'd provide a rough version of the script [to Julia and Ben] and they'd go away for a while and come back with a song. Their songs inspired us. For 'This Is The Thanks I Get?!' we knew we wanted Magnifico to be charming and, of course, evil," director Fawn Veerasunthorn said. "He's also funny! In the song, he cracks jokes—he's narcissistic. But it's all tongue-in-cheek and he's still somehow completely likable, which is great for a villain."



What Is Wish About?

(Photo: Walt Disney Animation)

Here's how Disney describes Wish: "With a nod to Walt Disney's musical legacy as the company marks 100 years, Walt Disney Animation Studios "Wish" welcomes audiences to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen."

"Featuring the voices of Academy Award®-winning actor Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as Magnifico, and Alan Tudykas Asha's favorite goat, Valentino, the film is helmed by Oscar®-winning director Chris Buck ("Frozen," "Frozen 2") and Fawn Veerasunthorn ("Raya and the Last Dragon"), and produced by Peter Del Vecho("Frozen," "Frozen 2") and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster Jones ("Encanto"). Jennifer Lee ("Frozen," "Frozen 2") executive produces—Lee and Allison Moore ("Night Sky," "Manhunt") are writers on the project."

Wish A True Team Effort For Disney

Just a few weeks ago, ComicBook.com chatted with Wish producers Peter Del Vecho and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster Jones. During that conversation, they talked about the unsung heroes of the production.

"We have an incredible crew that was put together," Del Vecho shared. "The people we work closest with that I think really go unsung are Kyle Odermatt, our Visual Effects Supervisor along with our art team together, had to collaborate very closely to create a look that could also be done at scale of a feature film, and do it within a constricted period of time. And they've done very well at achieving that goal."

"I'll just throw Jim Hasman into the hat as well, our Associate Producer who is always optimistic but keeps things on track. So he is truly a wonderful person, but we couldn't have made this movie without him," Reyes Lancaster Jones added.

Do you like the latest Disney villain song? Let us know down in the comments!