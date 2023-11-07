Disney's Wish I'm a Star Song Video Released

Disney's Wish just showed off a new clip from the movie with the fresh musical number "I'm a Star." Ariana DeBose's Asha is the main character of Wish. The idealistic young woman lives in a kingdom governed by access to wishes. Her pet goat, played by Alan Tudyk, discovers that he's made up of stardust just like the duo's magical companion. Being a part of Disney 100, there's been a concerted effort to channel some of the best Disney Animated movies of the past with Wish. Having amazing musical numbers has been a mainstay for years now. USA Today first posted the new clip of "I'm a Star." Check it out for yourself down below!

The outlet also talked to Wish directors Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn. "Why are we so drawn to the stars?" Buck began. "We found out that actually, scientifically, all humans are made up of stardust. So it was such a great idea that Asha's wishing on a star but then realizes she's made of the same thing. She's made of the same hope and optimism and all of that joy that star brings and then realizes everybody else has that same power."

Valentino (voiced by Alan Tudyk) and his animal pals sing about the magic within all of us in an exclusive clip of "I'm a Star" from the @Disney animated movie "Wish." pic.twitter.com/k1r97CyCwC — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) November 7, 2023

Veerasunthorn would add, "Julia and Ben made a point to make all the characters validate each other: 'You're a star. You're a star.' And everyone's just having fun, everyone's making space for each other to shine in a way in the song."

More Fun Songs In Disney's Wish

(Photo: Disney)

Disney has been doing "Wish Wednesdays" in the lead-up to the animated feature. Fans got a look at the next big Disney Villain song with Chris Pine's "This Is The Thanks I Get." It's a fun time to be a fan of the animation department with this sweet addition to the long list of fan-favorite.

"He's charismatic; he's handsome—and he knows it—but I think he truly believes their wishes are safest in his hands," executive producer Jennifer Lee began. "So when Asha exposes the flaw in his philosophy, he feels underappreciated and threatened."

"We'd provide a rough version of the script [to Julia and Ben] and they'd go away for a while and come back with a song. Their songs inspired us. For 'This Is The Thanks I Get?!' we knew we wanted Magnifico to be charming and, of course, evil," Veerasunthorn chimed-in. "He's also funny! In the song, he cracks jokes—he's narcissistic. But it's all tongue-in-cheek and he's still somehow completely likable, which is great for a villain."

What's Coming In Wish?

Disney has a new synopsis for Wish: "With a nod to Walt Disney's musical legacy as the company marks 100 years, Walt Disney Animation Studios "Wish" welcomes audiences to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen."

"Featuring the voices of Academy Award®-winning actor Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as Magnifico, and Alan Tudykas Asha's favorite goat, Valentino, the film is helmed by Oscar®-winning director Chris Buck ("Frozen," "Frozen 2") and Fawn Veerasunthorn ("Raya and the Last Dragon"), and produced by Peter Del Vecho("Frozen," "Frozen 2") and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster Jones ("Encanto"). Jennifer Lee ("Frozen," "Frozen 2") executive produces—Lee and Allison Moore ("Night Sky," "Manhunt") are writers on the project."

