Disney's D23 Announces The Walt Disney Archives Experience for 2022 Expo

The Walt Disney Archives are bringing some new experiences to D23 Expo 2022. Fans in attendance will be able to track the 100-year history of the company. From September 9th through 11th, visitors can visit the exhibit. Walt Disney's plane will also be on display during D23. Inside the 12,000-square-foot experience, the entire range of the company's offerings are on display. Older favorites like Steamboat Willie and Mary Poppins sit alongside Tron and Walt Disney World's Haunted Mansion. So, there's a little bit of everything on display here. Check out how D23 described it down below.

"The gallery space will be divided into nine highly themed areas, providing fans the opportunity to capture photos and become part of Disney's rich history themselves. From captaining the boat in Steamboat Willie, walking the blue carpet at the premiere of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, and visiting with the carousel horses from Mary Poppins, to being serenaded by Breathless Mahoney at Club Ritz (Dick Tracy), visiting Flynn's Arcade (Tron), and coming face-to-face with the bride in the attic of the Haunted Mansion, fans will have the opportunity to relive moments from 100 Years of Wonder, all while making new memories to last a lifetime."

"The popular Walt Disney Archives Stage returns, hosting more than a dozen panels and presentations throughout the weekend. Notables such as Disney Legend Bill Farmer, Walt Disney Archives director Becky Cline, author and historian Graham Allan, Walt Disney Imagineering global ambassador Bob Weis, Imagineers from the Illusioneering Lab, and historian and artist Stacia Martin will offer a unique peek "behind the magic." Fans will enjoy exploring many of Disney's worlds, including the impressive 50-year legacy of the Main Street Electrical Parade, a look back at the 1980s and 1990s edition of the Mickey Mouse Club, and the first half-century of the Walt Disney World Resort."

For more on this type of work, you can watch Adventure Thru the Walt Disney Archives:

"Adventure Thru the Walt Disney Archives celebrates every part of Disney we love—through the lens of the Walt Disney Archives, its history, and its collection. Everything from Disney theme parks to the Studio lot is examined through an engaging, historical lens, as Hahn speaks with Walt Disney Archives Director Becky Cline and other members of the Archives team," they explained. "Each stop on the adventure offers a look at some of the iconic treasures that have played a role in shaping The Walt Disney Company. The film, directed by John Gleim, features new interviews with Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger, Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige, Pixar's Pete Docter, film historian Leonard Maltin, and many more."

