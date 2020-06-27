Disney Shares Special Archive Facts Ahead of Documentary

Disney shared a special look at some facts about their archive ahead of a special documentary release tomorrow. Adventures Thru the Walt Disney Archives launches tomorrow on D23.com for D23 Gold Members. This film celebrates the 50th anniversary of the founding of their collection and the company is blowing it out. Disney’s vast history is on full display in the archives and some of the objects present will catch viewers off guard. Things like Wilson from Castaway and the computer from LOST are not what you would expect from a Disney collection, but there they are. Don Hahn plays host for the documentary and he’s very excited to share the wonders of the archive with the viewers. “Making this film was my Disney ‘fanboy’ dream come true,” Hahn explained to D23. “The Walt Disney Archives is packed with hidden treasures, and I had incredible access to them all.”

Disney described the documentary:

June is a special month for our friends at the Walt Disney Archives—June 22 will mark the 50th anniversary of the Archives’ founding! We’re throwing a celebration for this milestone anniversary, including a very special debut—the premiere of the new documentary Adventure Thru the Walt Disney Archives, which celebrates the lasting legacy of the Archives and provides an inside look at rarely seen treasures from the extensive collection. The film, hosted by legendary producer Don Hahn (Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, Maleficent), will premiere on D23.com exclusively for D23 Gold Members on June 27.

Adventure Thru the Walt Disney Archives celebrates every part of Disney we love—through the lens of the Walt Disney Archives, its history, and its collection. Everything from Disney theme parks to the Studio lot is examined through an engaging, historical lens, as Hahn speaks with Walt Disney Archives Director Becky Cline and other members of the Archives team. Each stop on the adventure offers a look at some of the iconic treasures that have played a role in shaping The Walt Disney Company. The film, directed by John Gleim, features new interviews with Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger, Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige, Pixar’s Pete Docter, film historian Leonard Maltin, and many more.

