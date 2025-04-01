Disney’s Lilo & Stitch Hits 4K Blu-ray Ahead of The Live-Action Film

Disney’s 2002 animated classic Lilo & Stitch is finally getting the 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray / Digital treatment, and you don’t have to wait until 626 Day to get it! With the live-action Lilo & Stitch film set to arrive on May 23rd, Disney is hoping you’ll revisit the original film in this shiny new format before hitting the theater for the new installment. That said, pre-orders were not available at the time of writing, but they are expected to arrive here on Amazon and here at Walmart in the next few days with a release date set for May 6th. Additional details, including info on special features, can be found below.

Disney’s Lilo & Stitch 4K Blu-ray Ultimate Collector’s Edition release will include deleted scenes, extra Elvis tunes, and a “look at how Stitch might have popped into other Disney classics.” Here’s the full breakdown:

Deleted Scenes

Hula Lesson

Animating The Hula

Audio Commentary

DisneyPedia: The Islands – Explore Hawaiʽi, Oʽahu, Maui, Kauaʽi, Lǡnaʽi and Molokaʽi

2 Music Videos and a Behind-The-Music Featurette

A Stitch in Time: Follow Stitch Through The Disney Years

Note that Lilo & Stitch will also be available on Digital in 4K on May 6th. While you wait for the new movie and the 4K release, you might also want to check out the LEGO Lilo & Stitch Beach House set that was released in March.

As for the upcoming live-action Lilo & Stitch film, it looks as though it might succeed where other live-action Disney remakes have failed thanks to a modest budget and a focus on keeping things simple. The synopsis reads: “A live-action reimagining of Disney’s 2002 animated classic, “Lilo & Stitch” is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family. Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, the Oscar®-nominated filmmaker behind the animated feature film “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On,” the film stars Maia Kealoha, Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis. “Lilo & Stitch” is produced by Jonathan Eirich and Dan Lin, with Tom Peitzman and Ryan Halprin serving as executive producers.”