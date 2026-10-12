Disney’s New Trailer for Star-Studded 2026 Movie Has Fans Calling It ‘Something Special’

It’s no secret that Disney has faced its fair share of backlash and criticism over the last decade or so. In addition to the fact that the House of Mouse acquired both Star Wars and Marvel several years back and not everyone in those fanbases has been pleased with the outcome, there have been numerous live-action Disney remakes rolled out in recent years, and those in particular have proven to be largely unpopular. With that in mind, it’s likely that audience expectations weren’t exactly high for the media giant’s upcoming movie, Hexed, which hits theaters this November. However, after a new trailer dropped this morning, those feelings seem to be changing.

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The new trailer shows a young Billie Doe as she first uses magic in front of her mother as an infant, at which point her mother seems to give her a bracelet that limits her powers. Ultimately, she takes that bracelet off as a teen, throwing herself into a magical realm called Hexe. The stars of the movie are some heavy hitters, as Billie is played by Hailee Steinfeld, her mother is played by Rashida Jones, and additional names attached to the project include Walton Goggins, Alan Tudyk, Jodie Foster, and more. Perhaps boosted by that star-studded cast, along with the storyline and the animation, audiences actually seem to be feeling quite positive about the movie at this point.

New trailer for Disney's new animated film ‘HEXED’.



The film follows a girl who discovers she has magic abilities & sets out on an adventure into a magical realm.



In theaters on November 25. pic.twitter.com/uNsZlyCpj8 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 12, 2026

Audiences Think Hexed Might Have Potential

In response to one X post sharing the trailer, the comments have been overwhelmingly positive. One commenter wrote, “The visuals look stunning. Seated for November 25th,” and another said, “Already feeling a little hexed by this. Hailee Steinfeld as a teen who suddenly has magic powers + a trip into a full witch realm sounds like peak Disney Animation chaos. November 25 is locked in.” Yet another positive comment reads, “The animation looks promising. Disney might actually have something special with this one. The magical realm already has me curious.” Of course, there are also negative comments, one of which says, “This movie looks like it was made with AI,” and another reads, “Nah, I’ll pass, might give it a shot when it comes to Disney+. When we got Ray Gunn and Wildwood coming out soon, this just look painfully generic.”

The latter comment in particular is interesting, as it references Wildwood, a brand-new Laika Studios movie that has debuted with excellent Rotten Tomatoes scores and actually does seem to have a very similar premise to this one—namely, a teenage girl discovering she has magic (or, at least, a connection to magic) and entering a fantastical realm. With Wildwood coming out first, and thus far being so well-received, it may very well be a direct competitor to Hexed and therefore hurt its reception, especially if audiences feel that Wildwood did it better. That’s speculative for now, though, and it’s clear that this trailer does have many viewers excited.

Will you be seeing Hexed in theaters, or are you planning to pass? Share your thoughts in the comments below.