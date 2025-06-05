Every Disney Live-Action Remake Ranked (Including Lilo & Stich)

Over the past few decades, Disney has embraced a surprising vision than ever before: turning its beloved animated classics into live-action movies. At first, this trend won over both longtime fans and new generations, but as time went on, things changed and the studio didn’t adjust to changes in taste. Not every remake captured the same magic as the originals – not to mention the prequels. From experimenting with new ideas to honoring the classics, the studio has swung between creative risks and playing it safe. Some films even surprised us with fresh takes, but others ultimately fell short of expectations.

It’s not easy to gather all these live-action movies and decide which are the best or worst, especially since many impress visually but fall short in their scripts. Still, it’s not impossible. So how do you balance that? Here’s a ranking of every Disney live-action remake.

19) Peter Pan & Wendy

One of Disney’s most interesting stories, Peter Pan received a new take with Peter Pan & Wendy, but it ended up being less impactful. While the direction is visually competent and there are efforts to modernize parts of the original plot, the overall result feels pretty lukewarm. The script brings nothing new, the characters lack charisma, and the tone is too serious for a story that should be lighthearted. The attempt to deepen the conflict between Peter and Hook feels forced, which hurts the emotional connection with the audience. Ultimately, it’s a forgettable film that doesn’t justify its place compared to more effective versions of the same story – like the 2003 Peter Pan, which remains far more memorable and beloved.

18) Pinocchio

The live-action remake of Pinocchio had all the ingredients to succeed: a renowned director like Robert Zemeckis, the strength of a Disney classic, and Tom Hanks as Geppetto. Yet, despite this promising setup, the film fails to capture the heart of the original movie. The story follows the same beats but lacks the soul that made the original special. The blend of CGI and real settings feels inconsistent, and the digital characters (especially Pinocchio) look unconvincing. Plus, the script brings no fresh perspective, making the whole production feel like it was done on autopilot. The result is a safe but bland remake that largely went unnoticed.

17) Mulan

One of the strongest points of Mulan is its music, so creating a live-action version without it was a risky move. The production chose to distance itself from the original by adopting a more serious, realistic, and epic tone. In theory, this could have worked well, but the challenge was finding the right balance. The movie cuts down on comedy, removes Mushu, and focuses heavily on Chinese traditions and the protagonist’s personal struggle. The result is a visually stunning film, but one that feels emotionally distant. The script is generic, character development is rushed, and the heroine’s journey loses much of its impact without the familiar elements. Ultimately, the live-action is more admirable for its intentions than for its successes.

16) Dumbo

Dumbo is undeniably beautiful, with its design standing out as the film’s strongest asset. However, it also serves as a reminder that visuals alone aren’t enough to make a movie memorable. The live-action adaptation tries to expand on the simple, emotional story of the original by adding new characters and subplots, but these additions ultimately take away from what made the animated film so touching. The decision to shift focus away from Dumbo himself to underdeveloped human characters weakens the emotional core. While visually impressive, the film suffers from an uneven tone and drags in places. The plot lacks coherence and warmth as it unfolds. Despite some strong moments and potential, it basically struggles to find the right balance between honoring the original and offering something new, leaving the story feeling hollow.

15) Alice in Wonderland

Alice in Wonderland was one of Disney’s first major live-action remakes and became a big success at the box office. However, looking at it more closely, its artistic impact is somewhat debatable. Turning the story into an adventure resembling a war fantasy clashes with the nonsensical and surreal spirit of the original (even with Tim Burton at the helm). Visually, the film is striking, but an overload of CGI and a generic narrative drain much of the original’s quirky charm. Johnny Depp’s Mad Hatter steals the show, yet his character feels out of place in a story that tries too hard to impose meaning and structure on a universe that works best in chaos. It’s an ambitious adaptation but one that doesn’t fully grasp the essence of the source material – a flaw its sequel only reinforces.

14) 101 Dalmatians

101 Dalmatians is a solid movie that might benefit from some refinement. As one of Disney’s earliest live-action remakes, it still holds up as a fun, straightforward adaptation. Unlike many newer ones, it doesn’t try to reinvent the wheel – it simply brings the original animation to life with a simple, effective style. Glenn Close, in an exaggerated and delightfully caricatured turn as Cruella de Vil, steals every scene and lifts the entire production. Without songs or talking animals (which divided some viewers), the film leans on physical humor, the puppies’ expressions, and the villain’s charm. While not a particularly memorable movie, its light tone and faithfulness to the original’s spirit make it an enjoyable watch. It’s a decent movie overall.

13) Lady and the Tramp

At a certain point, the value of Disney remakes started to decline as audiences naturally demanded more. Lady and the Tramp managed a modest adaptation that worked better than many expected, but it didn’t aim very high – and that’s likely why it didn’t succeed. The choice to use real dogs with subtle digital enhancements, rather than fully CGI characters, adds a natural charm to the film, even if the visuals aren’t always flawless. The story stays faithful to the original, with only small updates to the cast and messages, which helps modernize the plot without losing its classic feel. It’s not revolutionary, but it gets the job done. You could say it’s one of the few live-action remakes that understands its own scale and sticks to its comfort zone instead of trying to overreach. It’s good, but it could’ve done more.

12) Snow White

Long before its release, the live-action Snow White stirred controversy. Expectations were high, as the movie promised a significant update to the story of Disney’s first princess – but mostly in a disappointing way. One positive aspect was the attempt to modernize the classic with a more contemporary approach and a more active protagonist seeking justice. Rachel Zegler shines in the role despite the debate over her casting. However, the use of CGI to create the seven dwarfs was widely criticized for being unconvincing, and Gal Gadot’s mixed performance as the Evil Queen didn’t help. Ultimately, the film failed to meet box office expectations, and despite well-received songs and charming visuals, the overall result left many viewers unsatisfied.

11) The Lion King

When The Lion King premiered, it immediately grabbed everyone’s attention. The visual spectacle was undeniable for its time, using cutting-edge technology to recreate the African savannah and its animal inhabitants with impressive realism. However, this pursuit of extreme visual fidelity ended up being the film’s biggest limitation – something that matters a lot in a Disney live-action remake. By prioritizing realism, the movie sacrifices the expressiveness of its characters, which is crucial for delivering an emotionally powerful story. On top of that, the plot sticks almost scene-for-scene to the original, making the experience predictable. This production was perhaps the first clear example of the challenges involved in balancing faithful updates with audience expectations in a live-action remake.

10) Maleficent

Every studio needs to innovate now and then, and Disney did just that in the 2010s with Maleficent. The film stood out not only for its visual reinterpretation but for a complete shift in perspective. By retelling the story of Sleeping Beauty from the villain’s point of view, it humanized one of the studio’s most iconic antagonists, turning her into a tragic and complex character. Angelina Jolie is the greatest asset, delivering a magnetic performance that carries the movie even when the script stumbles. While the tone sometimes shifts awkwardly between dark and childlike, the story is notable for trying something different – subverting classic fairy tale morals and presenting a morally ambiguous lead. It’s not perfect (especially compared to its sequel), but it opened the door for bolder reinterpretations in the Disney universe.

9) Christopher Robin

Underrated, Christopher Robin is one of Disney’s simplest and most sincere live-action films. Instead of directly retelling the classic Winnie the Pooh stories, it takes a more mature approach by following the titular character as an adult, overwhelmed by life and disconnected from his childhood – and that’s what makes it stand out. The movie strikes a balanced boldness, tapping into emotions the audience can relate to. Ewan McGregor delivers a heartfelt performance, and the character designs add a nostalgic, melancholic charm. While the pacing can be uneven, and the plot predictable at times, it wisely avoids flashy spectacle, focusing instead on emotion and heart – qualities central to Disney’s magic.

8) Lilo & Stitch

One of the most anticipated live-action remakes ever, Lilo & Stitch faced the delicate task of preserving the original’s heart while updating its look and feel for a new generation. That’s no easy feat, and Disney managed it only partly. Despite initial doubts about Stitch’s CGI design, the movie shines in many areas – from the cast’s chemistry to the respectful portrayal of the Hawaiian setting, keeping the spirit of “ohana” alive. However, changes to the story weakened its emotional impact compared to the animated original. Overall, it’s a mix of bold choices and loyalty to the source, but it could have benefited from more thoughtful reimagining. Still, it outperforms many remakes by capturing nostalgia and delivering memorable moments.

7) Beauty and the Beast

When it comes to staying faithful to the original, Beauty and the Beast goes all in, delivering a visually stunning remake. The film meticulously recreates the animated classic scene by scene, complete with beautifully crafted musical numbers. This is a remake that doesn’t aim to reinvent the wheel but rather pays tribute to the beloved story. While some viewers have criticized Emma Watson’s performance as Belle and found the special effects uneve (particularly in the interactions with the enchanted objects), the movie still succeeds in capturing the magic of the original. Overall, it’s a visually impressive adaptation that honors one of Disney’s most cherished tales.

6) The Little Mermaid

Another highly debated live-action adaptation, The Little Mermaid managed to surprise many viewers. Halle Bailey shines as Ariel, not only through her captivating presence but also with her powerful vocals, which add emotional depth to the film. The remake expands on the original story by giving more development to Prince Eric and introducing new songs – choices that could have been risky but ultimately pay off here. Visually, some underwater scenes don’t quite reach the magical level expected from a Disney production, which is a minor flaw. Still, the heartfelt and thoughtful retelling is the movie’s strongest highlight, successfully modernizing the tale while respecting its core.

5) Aladdin

Aladdin faced some initial skepticism before its release, but it turned out to be a vibrant and energetic remake that’s hard not to enjoy. The film’s cast brings plenty of charisma, including Will Smith as Genie, who, despite the high bar set by Robin Williams, manages to carve out his own memorable take. One of the biggest wins is empowering Princess Jasmine with a new, standout song that not only adds depth to her character but was also a very smart decision by the studio. Although the direction sometimes leans into stylistic excesses and certain effects fall short, the movie maintains a fun, well-paced story. Disney successfully blends respect for the original with fresh elements, making the remake a highly entertaining and crowd-pleasing remake. It’s definitely one of the most enjoyable adaptations to watch.

4) Cruella

Another prequel that worked. Cruella is one of the few Disney live-action remakes that really breaks away from the classic fairy tale mold. It’s more of an origin story rooted in the world of fashion and fierce rivalry, brought to life by an outstanding Emma Stone performance. The movie thrives in a punk, edgy atmosphere that gives the infamous villain a tragic but captivating backstory. While it doesn’t immediately feel like a typical Disney film, its sharp pacing and bold style make it stand out. The choice to humanize such a ruthless character sparked some debate, but it delivers a fresh perspective that many fans have been craving from Disney’s remake lineup. We genuinely buy into Cruella de Vil’s story, leaving little room for criticism or doubt.

3) Pete’s Dragon

Pete’s Dragon is one of Disney’s most underrated remakes – and that’s exactly what makes it such a pleasant surprise. Unlike other adaptations that lean heavily on flashy visuals or pure nostalgia, this one takes a more subtle, emotional, and intimate route. The original story isn’t widely known, but this live-action version centers on the bond between an orphaned boy and an invisible dragon. From there, the plot gently explores themes of loss, family, and belonging with a sensitivity that’s rare for Disney. The CGI work on Elliot fits perfectly without overpowering the story, and the cast delivers sincere, grounded performances throughout. Though it carries a somewhat melancholic tone, it stands out as one of the studio’s most thoughtfully crafted movies.

2) Cinderella

When Cinderella premiered, it was an absolute success, and even today, many say it can’t be surpassed. Here, Disney got it so right that it’s hard to understand why this achievement hasn’t been repeated. Instead of completely reinventing the story, the film focuses on enriching it, giving deeper emotional layers to all the characters with a wise, delicate touch. The casting is outstanding, with Lily James shining in the title role in the most faithful way possible, while Cate Blanchett elevates the stepmother to a level of complexity rarely seen in Disney villains. The costumes and production design strike just the right balance of luxury, perfectly building the story’s aesthetic. This live-action version doesn’t try to subvert expectations but instead refines them (both emotionally and cinematically) which is exactly why it remains one of the studio’s most successful efforts.

1) The Jungle Book

Remembered by some and forgotten by others, The Jungle Book takes the approach Cinderella perfected and takes it even further. Combining cutting-edge technology with deep respect for the original material, this live-action film is both visually stunning and emotionally engaging. Neel Sethi, as Mowgli, is the only live actor amid a cast of heavyweight voice talents and a fully CGI-created world – yet he carries the film with remarkable charisma and, especially, authenticity. The story remains largely faithful to the original tale’s essence, but it enriches and elevates the narrative by adding a touch of drama, carefully balanced throughout. There’s humor, tension, and a precise beauty in its execution that together make the movie timeless. This is a rare case where a live-action remake not only honors its source but confidently expands upon it with quality and care.