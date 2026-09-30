Marvel Favorite Addresses Avengers: Doomsday Return And Everyone’s Convinced They’re Back

As excitement over Avengers: Endgame Encore winds down, and it remains to be seen how much excitement VisionQuest will receive from the broader MCU fanbase in just two weeks, eyes have certainly begun focusing primarily on Avengers: Doomsday. Hitting theaters this December, Doomsday feels like the single event the Multiverse Saga has been heading towards, not just in the narrative sense but, more broadly, as a way to unify what has arguably become a much more fragmented franchise since Endgame concluded the Infinity Saga in 2019. There are various mysteries that have audiences talking, from whether Doctor Doom and Tony Stark will have a connection (the obvious answer seemed to be yes, but comments from the Russo brothers have recently suggested otherwise) to how much of Doomsday will be Steve Rogers’ fault and more.

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Yet, also high on that list has always been who will be in the movie. For Doomsday, Marvel actually hosted a rather drawn out event to reveal a long list of cast members for the film, but in the time since, it’s become clear that the list they gave us was far from exhaustive. From rumors that there were late-stage additions with reshoots to pervasive conversations about the possibility that Wanda Maximoff/the Scarlet Witch will finally make her return, the characters who haven’t yet been announced but may secretly be in Doomsday have been a major topic of conversation, especially as that December release date gets ever closer. Now, another MCU star is being called into question regarding whether she will have her return in Doomsday. Namely, Kate Bishop actress Hailee Steinfeld was just on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, during which she was asked about a potential Doomsday role—and her answer has fans convinced she’s among the surprise appearances.

Steinfeld’s Doomsday Response Hints She’s Keeping a Secret

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Speaking with Fallon, in response to the possibility of her Doomsday appearance, Steinfeld said, “I actually have no idea…Time will tell.” In addition to these words, which are themselves a bit curious in terms of whether Steinfeld seems to be hiding something, her smile and her demeanor as she’s having the conversation do suggest that she’s trying to keep a secret (although, as a seasoned actress, she may very well be doing that on purpose). It is an odd thing to say, though, as it’s not a flat out no but it also wouldn’t really make sense for her to have “no idea” at this point; the movie comes out in just about two months. For that reason, it does seem like Steinfeld is keeping something from audiences in her reply, and fans seem to agree. In response to an X post of the interview, commenters are pointing out how suspicious her answer was.

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One commenter wrote, “OH WE’RE SO BACK,” and another similarly said, “KATE IS SO IN THERE LFG.” A calmer comment reads, “This makes me wonder if maybe she’s already filmed scenes but they may have told her things are up in the air we don’t know what all makes it to the final cut as a way to make it so actors don’t have to be entirely lying they legit think there’s a chance they’re cut.” It’s that comment, actually, that could explain why she answered the question that way. However, this interview does come on the heels of a blink-and-you-miss-it trailer detail suggesting that Cassie and Scott Lang are in Kate’s apartment, only intensifying the sense that she may very well be in the movie. As she said herself, however: Time will tell.

What do you think? Do you want to see Kate Bishop in Avengers: Doomsday? Share your thoughts down in the comments.